Djokovic's Father Says 'My Son Will Be Best Athlete Ever'; Asserts China & India Love Him

Novak Djokovic's father, Srdjan Djokovic, recently appeared on a Serbian podcast, where he made a startling claim that his son is considered a 'God' in countries like India and China. Srdjan also gave his opinion on the 2021 Roland Garros final in which his son overturned a 2-0 sets deficit against Stefanos Tsitsipas to clinch his second French Open title. A few weeks later, the world number one, won the historic 20th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, thereby equalling Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's tally.

Novak Djokovic's father says son is 'best in the world'

Novak Djokovic's father sensationally claimed that his son is not just the best tennis player in the world, but that he is also on the verge of becoming the best athlete ever. Speaking to Serbian podcast Biznis Price, Srdjan said, "In the beginning, you said Novak Djokovic is the best tennis player in the world. He is the best sportsman in the world. Currently, he is one of the best of all time, but very quickly he will be the best athlete ever."

Srdjan Djokovic says Novak Djokovic is a 'God' in India and China

That was not the end of Srdjan Djokovic's sensational claims as he went as far as to say that his son was a 'leader' in 'third world' countries like China and India. "He is the leader of this so-called third, poor world, as we have been called by experts from the West. He is a God in China, India, South America, Africa. He is adored. That's why in China he plays his best tennis since he is surrounded by love. He can't lose in China or Beijing. This so-called third world has 6-7 billion people, these others who have that 500 million thinks that they are God-given and that we are less valuable compared to them, but that's not true," added Novak Djokovic's father.

Srdjan claims Novak Djokovic is Serbia's 'role model in everything'

Towards the end of the podcast, Srdjan Djokovic used the Roland Garros final incident to explain why his son is an inspiration for Serbia in everything. "During a changeover, I told them: People, Serbians. Feel free to say: 'Serbia' That does not hurt. We are Serbians, we are the best, the absolute best. Look at Novak. Is he the best? All of us are Novak in what we do. He should be our role model in everything we do in our lives to be Novak Djokovic, to be the best in the world. Everyone should strive to be Novak in what they do."



