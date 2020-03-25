The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Do Nothing & Stay At Home': Leander Paes Calls It The Best Way To Beat Coronavirus

Tennis News

India's tennis ace Leander Paes hailed PM Modi's decision of a countrywide 21-day lockdown, citing that it was essential for all citizens to stay indoors

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:

India's tennis ace Leander Paes hailed PM Modi's decision to announce a countrywide 21-day lockdown, citing that it was essential for all citizens to be responsible and stay at home in order to win the battle against coronavirus. Joining Republic TV live on Wednesday, Leander Paes advocated social distancing as the need of the hour.

He said that even though it was tough to put it in practice in a country like India, it was essential for people to maintain hygiene and follow social distancing in order to ward off the virus. The best way to beat the pandemic, according to Paes, is to do nothing and stay indoors.  

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Punjab CM
PUNJAB CM SEEKS EVACUATING PILGRIMS
MHA
HM TO HOLD EMERGENCY MEET
COVID-19
JOURNO TESTS +VE FOR COVID-19
COVID-19
HEALTH MIN MEETS UN, WHO ENVOYS
Chidambaram
CHIDAMBARAM'S 10-POINT PLAN
clerk
NEW FRONT LINE TO FIGHT COVID-19