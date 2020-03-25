'Do Nothing & Stay At Home': Leander Paes Calls It The Best Way To Beat Coronavirus

India's tennis ace Leander Paes hailed PM Modi's decision to announce a countrywide 21-day lockdown, citing that it was essential for all citizens to be responsible and stay at home in order to win the battle against coronavirus. Joining Republic TV live on Wednesday, Leander Paes advocated social distancing as the need of the hour.

He said that even though it was tough to put it in practice in a country like India, it was essential for people to maintain hygiene and follow social distancing in order to ward off the virus. The best way to beat the pandemic, according to Paes, is to do nothing and stay indoors.