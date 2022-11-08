'Dodgy' Video Of Novak Djokovic's Physio Sending Him Mid-match Drink Confounds Fans

Novak Djokovic's campaign at the Paris Masters tennis tournament ended with disappointment after losing the final to Danish teenager Holger Rune. The 19-year-old Rune won the biggest match of his career after beating the Wimbledon Champion 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in Paris. However, a video of his coaching staff secretly preparing a drink during the match overshadowed the Serb's shock loss in Paris Masters final.

Novak Djokovic's physio mixes him secret drink, fans call it 'dodgy'

The incident was captured during Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas's semi-final encounter. The video, which is doing the rounds on social media, appears to show that Novak Djokovic's team is busy preparing a drink in the stands before realising they are being filmed. However, upon realising that there is a camera on them, another member seated in the player's box turned his back in order to block the view.

Can anyone who knows tennis explain what is going on here, and why it’s being done this way? It looks amazingly dodgy. pic.twitter.com/xoJHBLmTzA — Damian Reilly (@DamianReilly) November 6, 2022

The video has captured over 3.5 million views since being shared on Twitter.

However, it is pertinent to note that this is not the first time that questions have been raised about the contents of his drink. During this year's Wimbledon, Djokovic was captured inhaling from a water bottle during his quarterfinal victory over Jannik Sinner. However, on being asked about the contents of the bottle, the former World No. 1 refused to elaborate.

Paris Masters final: Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune match highlights

Holger Rune's run at the Paris Masters final wasn't an easy one as he had to dig deep to beat Novak Djokovic and claim the title and clinch his maiden ATP Masters 1000 crown. It is the first time Djokovic has lost in 31 Masters 1000 finals when he has won the first set. After winning the opening set 6-3, Djokovic looked to be in command when he took 0/40 lead in the opening game of the second set. However, the momentum of the match completely changed after a series of errors from the former World No. 1. It is then that Rune demonstrated high-class defence and some confident shot-making. He then began to dictate the game with his backhand and confidently held onto his lead to force a deciding set.

After breaking for 6-5 in the deciding set, Rune held his nerve to fend off six break points with Djokovic refusing to give up as he chased his 39th Masters 1000 title. However, Rune held his nerve to claim the set and match. The victory in Paris also made Rune the youngest champion in the history of the tournament since Boris Becker in 1986.