Does Novak Djokovic Drink Coffee? Fans Curious After World No.1's Unusual Confession

On a roll in 2021, World No.1 Novak Djokovic seems to have hit a wall coming into the clay season. With two unusual, back-to- back defeats against much lower-ranked opponents, at lower-level tournaments in the past month, fans have started to raise concerns about the Serbian star's fitness and health. While he did struggle with his fitness at one point in time, long ago, calling Djokovic 'unfit' would be extreme, even for his staunchest opponent. Known to outlast players half his age and a master of epic five-setters, the 33-year-old's diet has been a topic of conversation for almost a decade now.

Novak Djokovic diet: Is Novak Djokovic vegan?

Known for dropping matches due to fatigue and notorious for taking excessive medical timeouts, Djokovic's fitness journey became a huge part of his identity throughout his career. After being diagnosed with a gluten allergy in 2009-10, the then one-time Grand Slam champion completely removed all forms of gluten from his diet, with miraculous outcomes. With the Novak Djokovic Grand Slams collection now sitting pretty at 18 titles, interest in the Serb's diet has shot up over the years. Read on to find out the answers to queries like 'Does Novak Djokovic drink coffee?' and 'Is Novak Djokovic vegan?'.

Coming first to the 'Does Novak Djokovic drink coffee?' query, it is no surprise that the World No.1 is not a fan of the drink. Speaking after a 2015 Australian Open match, Djokovic said that while it was understandable that “some people can’t live without coffee in the morning" but he himself preferred not to depend on the beverage to keep his energy levels up during matches. Instead, the Serb has revealed that he consumes foods with low glycemic indexes, such as dates, that provide continuous streams of energy instead of little spikes. Notably, Djokovic does consume power gels, which have high amounts of caffeine.

Djokovic has gone on record to say that he does not like being labelled as a 'vegan', for various reasons. Instead, the World No.1 prefers to call his diet a 'plant-based diet'. Besides completely eradicating gluten, Djokovic has also removed dairy and refined sugar products from his life. Adhering to this strict diet, he maintains, is "one of the reasons why I recover well", adding that I don’t have allergies that I used to have". While quinoa, millet, sweet potatoes and wild rice make up the carbs part of the Novak Djokovic diet, vegetables and juices also play a large part in the Serb's regimen.

Djokovic vs Nadal head to head stats

The Djokovic vs Nadal head to head currently stands at 29-27 in favour of the Serbian. Djokovic leads on hard courts 20–7, while the two players are tied at 2-2 on grass. Coming on to clay courts, however, Nadal has a distinct advantage over Djokovic, having won 18 of their 25 meetings on the surface.

Image Credits: Novak Djokovic Twitter