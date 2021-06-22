Does Novak Djokovic Have An Indian Connection In His House? Picture Circulates Online

With 19 Grand Slam titles to his name, Novak Djokovic cuts a popular figure almost everywhere around the world. While he may have struggled to break into the fan domination of the pair of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the World No.1 has earned himself a considerable following, especially in the Eastern European/Asian region. Coming into the tennis world as a hot-headed and easily angered youngster, Djokovic's transformation into his current, mostly calm self has been well documented. The Serb has been open about his journey with meditation and spirituality over the years and how they have helped him become a better player as the Djokovic Grand Slams count now stands at 19.

Eagle-eyed fans spot paintings of Indian god at the Djokovic house

While his physical fitness has improved a hundredfold since his early days on the tour, the one thing that has helped Novak Djokovic separate himself from the crowd has been his mental strength. As was obvious from the Djokovic French Open 2021 final win - where he came back from two sets down - the mental fitness the champion has is second to none on the ATP tour. A deeply spiritual person, Djokovic is a huge proponent of activities like meditation and yoga and can often be seen meditating on court in between points.

If this wasn't enough to make him one of the favourites of the Indian tennis crowd, an eagle-eyed fan has spotted a rather curious Indian painting in the Serbian's house. Taking note of an old children's day picture from 2018, fans have pointed out that Djokovic has a massive framed painting of Lord Krishna on a wall in his house. While it is unknown whether it is simply for aesthetic purposes or if Djokovic follows the teachings of the Hindu god, the picture has sure earned him massive brownie points from fans in India.

Novak Djokovic net worth 2021

According to celebritynetworth.com, Novak Djokovic's net worth is estimated to be around USD $220 million. This includes the Serb's career earnings - a whopping $148,092,073 according to the official ATP website figures - and his earnings from his multiple endorsement deals. With the Djokovic Grand Slams count going up to 19 and his ranking remaining firm at No.1, Djokovic has extremely lucrative sponsorship deals with Peugeot, Lacoste, Asics, Head and the Ultimate Software Group among others.

Novak Djokovic's earnings from his Australian Open and French Open wins along with his performances in Monte-Carlo, Rome, Serbia and Belgrade have fetched him $4,135,635 in this year alone. Djokovic also opened up a series of cafes and restaurants in Serbia and Monte-Carlo, but many failed to take off and have been shuttered. He also runs a line of nutritional food products, called Djokolife. Besides this, the World No.1 also runs the Novak Djokovic Foundation with his wife, Jelena Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic house

A resident of Monte-Carlo and a citizen of Serbia, Novak Djokovic has luxurious residences in both countries. Besides Belgrade and Monaco, he also has houses in New York City, Miami, Marbella and Dubai. Overall, ScoopHawk TV estimates that Djokovic's properties amount to around $37.6 million on aggregate.

Disclaimer: The above Novak Djokovic net worth and Novak Djokovic house figures are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Novak Djokovic Twitter