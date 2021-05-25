Does Serena Williams Have A Career Option Post Tennis? Fans Think So After House Remodel

Coming into the French Open 2021 off of what has been a stressful year for her, tennis legend Serena Williams will be under tremendous pressure to win her 24th Slam and equal Margaret Court's current record. Now nudging 40, the legend has not won a Slam since her 2017 Australian Open win. Her last win at the majors came even before that, at the Madrid Open in 2016. Her run this season includes semi-final appearances at Melbourne and the Australian Open and then early round one and two exits at the Italian Open and the Parma Challenger respectively.

Serena Williams house redesign wows fans

Currently residing in a sprawling waterfront property north of Miami, Florida, Serena Williams gave fans a peek into her house earlier this year. Having shared her earlier Palm Beach home with her sister, Venus Williams all her life, Williams told Architectural Digest that her decision to move out was an immensely sentimental one. This was also the driving force behind her decision to enlist V Starr, her sister's design firm for her interior design needs. Upon seeing the gorgeous 14,500-square-foot, Spanish Mediterranean-style mansion, fans now believe that the tennis star could join her sister as a designer once she retires.

Monaco Grand Prix Serena Williams

Taking a little break before the whirlwind of the French Open 2021 begins, Serena Williams turned heads at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, May 23. The 39-year-old champion posted extensive stories of herself enjoying the glamorous waterfronts of Monte Carlo followed by her attending the race. Wearing a black sleeveless bodysuit, blue jean jacket, and a brown plaid pencil skirt, Williams had the honour of waving the checkered flag as Max Verstappen won the race.

French Open 2021 schedule

The qualifying rounds of the French Open 2021 began on May 24 and will run till May 28. The main draw games will begin on May 30. The Men's singles final will take place, as is customary, on a Sunday, with the Women's Singles finals being wrapped up the day before, along with the Men's Doubles. June 13 has been announced as the date for the Men's final. The final French Open 2021 schedule should be released soon.

Serena Williams daughter

Serena Williams is married to Reddit co-founder and executive chairman, Alexis Ohanian. After a whirlwind romance, Ohanian proposed to Williams in 2016. Just a few months later, Williams posted the now iconic, accidental pregnancy revelation on her Snapchat account — just weeks after she had won her 23rd Grand Slam title in Australia. Her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was born on September 1, 2017. She married Alexis Ohanian in November of 2016 in a lavish New Orleans ceremony.

DISCLAIMER: The Serena Williams net worth figure has been sourced from various reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the numbers.

Image credits: WTA website