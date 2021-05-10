Dominic Thiem Diet: Rising Tennis Star Has Major Confession To Make, Stuns Netizens

Following a triumphant season and a maiden Grand Slam win last year, Austria's Dominic Thiem seems to have struggled to get his season off to a convincing start in 2021. Coming into this season, the world no. 4 was expected to fire on all cylinders and continue on with his form from 2020. However, with consecutive early exits at the Australian Open (where he was a finalist last season), the Qatar Open and the Dubai Championships, Thiem has failed to live up to this expectation. This uncharacteristic start to the season has got fans wondering if fitness issues are behind the world no. 4's lacklustre performances.

Is Dominic Thiem vegetarian? Dominic Thiem diet

Unlike many of his competitors such as World No.1 Novak Djokovic, the Dominic Thiem diet is not one that is entirely plant-based or vegan or even fully vegetarian. While it may not work for some other players, Thiem's mix of animal and plant-based foods seems to be doing the job well for the 27-year-old, who is amongst the fittest players in the ATP circuit. According to reports by essentiallysports, Thiem once said that he would love to switch to a fully no-meat diet once he retires.

However, the logistical challenge of having such a specific diet while touring the world is something that the Austrian does not wish to contend with at the moment, thus his meat-based diet. Thiem also revealed that while at home, he uses ingredients from his own garden while preparing food - a pleasure he does not have often with his hectic lifestyle. As more and more people shift to vegan or vegetarian lifestyles though, the Austrian may not find it as tough to keep a plant-based diet while on tour anymore.

Madrid Open 2021: Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev

After a thrilling five-set victory over Alexander Zverev at the US Open 2020 finals, Dominic Thiem was the favourite to win the pair's clash at the Madrid Open semi-finals on May 8. However, with 6 aces and a massive 78% first serve win, Zverev avenged his defeat with a clinical 6-3, 6-4 win. This puts the Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev h2h at 8-3 in favour of Thiem. As he goes into the Italian Open on May 11, Thiem will be aiming to win his 17th ATP Masters title. The answer to 'How many Masters has Thiem won?' thus, is 16 - 10 ATP 250s, 5 ATP 500s and a sole ATP 1000 Masters.

Dominic Thiem net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Dominic Thiem net worth figure stands at $14 million. Of this, $28,714,601 come just from Thiem's ATP career prize money earnings. Besides this, Thiem has sponsorship deals with Adidas, Babolat, Bank Austria, Kia, Rolex, Red Bull, and Sky Sport. Thiem was 9th on the list of highest-paid tennis players from June 2019-June 2020 with earnings of $11.1 million in this period alone.

Disclaimer: The above Dominic Thiem net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

