Dominic Thiem Misses Chance To Defend US Open Title Due To Wrist Injury

The upcoming US Open will be without yet another tennis star following defending champion Dominic Thiem withdrawal from the event. The Austrian will not only miss the US Open but also the rest of the ATP season due to wrist injury. Earlier former World No 1 Roger Federer had also announced about withdrawing from US Open due to surgery on his knee which will keep him out of action for many months. Thiem owns a 9-9 record on the season, with his best result coming at the Mutua Madrid Open, where he advanced to the semi-finals.

Dominic Thiem pulls out of US Open

Dominic Thiem in his tweet said, "Unfortunately I've had to withdraw from the US Open and will miss the rest of the 2021 season," Thiem wrote on Twitter. "I'm really disappointed not to be able to defend the title in New York but I haven't recovered from the wrist injury I suffered back in June at the Mallorca Open". He further wrote" "I hit a ball during training and started to feel some pain again. I went straight to the doctors. After some tests, they said that my wrist needs more time... to recover."

What happened to Dominic Thiem? About Dominic Thiem wrist injury

The two-time Nitto ATP Finals runner-up who missed the Tokyo Olympics suffered a detachment of the posterior sheath of the ulnar side of his right wrist during his match against Adrian Mannarino at the Mallorca Championships on 22 June. The 27-year-old was leading 5-2 against Adrian Mannarino, but he grimaced and clutched his wrist after striking a forehand. A statement from his team two days later said he would wear a splint for several weeks. The wrist injury also forced Thiem to miss the Wimbledon Championship this year

The Austrian made the biggest breakthrough of his career last year by winning the US Open which was his first Grand Slam trophy. nHe had defeated Alexander Zverev in five sets to win the title after coming back from a two-set deficit making him the first player to do so in the US Open final since Pancho Gonzales in 1949. This is the second straight year that the defending champion at Flushing Meadows has withdrawn from the event after Rafa Nadal skipped the 2020 edition due to concerns over the coronavirus.