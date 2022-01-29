Double Delight For Australia As Kygrios & Kokkinakis Win Aus Open Men's Doubles Title

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis won their maiden men's doubles Grand Slam by defeating Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell at the Australian Open finals on Saturday. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis won in straight sets as they dominated their compatriots by winning 7-5, 6-4.

This was the first victory by an Australian pair at their home Grand Slam in 25 years. Moreover, Kyrgios and Kokkinakis became the first wildcard pairing to win the trophy in history.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis win Australian Open men's doubles final

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis dominated their Australian counterparts opponents in all aspects of the game. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis, who are nicknamed the double K's, registered six aces in comparison to the three of their opponents. They also won a staggering 83% of their points on the first serve in comparison to 69% of the points won by Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell on their first serve.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis delighted to win AUS Open

While speaking after lifting the trophy, Thanasi Kokkinakis said, "Nick - I love you brother. We didn't think we would get anywhere near this far. With the help of your guys and the coverage it got [we did], we couldn't ask for anything more." Similarly, Kyrgios also thanked the fans for their support and his team for supporting him throughout this journey.

Ash Barty wins Australian Open 2022 women's singles title

Australian fans had a day to remember as earlier in the day home favourite Ashleigh Barty beat Danielle Collins in straight sets to lift the title at Melbourne Park. Barty defeated Collins 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) to end a 44-year wait for an Australian to win their home Grand Slam. She demonstrated a dominant display as she registered 10 aces and won a staggering 82% of the points on her first serve.