Dubai Open 2021 Final Harris Vs Karatsev Live Stream: Where To Watch In India, UK And USA?

Lloyd Harris is all set to face off against Aslan Karatsev in the Dubai Open 2021 final on Saturday, March 20. The two were unseeded in the 64-player bracket for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and will compete for the ATP 500 final at the centre court of the Dubai Tennis Stadium. Here's a look at how to watch Dubai Open final live, Harris vs Karatsev live stream, and the match preview.

Dubai Open 2021 final: Harris vs Karatsev preview

Both Lloyd Harris and Aslan Karatsev have trumped the odds to reach the Dubai Open 2021 final. Harris became the first qualifier to reach the Championships final on Friday, when he mounted a stunning comeback to defeat Denis Shapovalov 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(6). The occasion marks the South African's maiden ATP 500 final having won seven matches in as many days to make history. Harris, ranked at 81 in the ATP World Rankings, has seen off some fierce competition, beating the likes of World No. 4 Dominic Thiem and World No. 12 Shapovalov in the two greatest wins of his career.

As for Karatsev, he ended Andrey Rublev’s 23-match ATP 500 winning streak on Friday, clinching a berth in the final with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win. The Russian, who made the semi-finals of the Australian Open 2021, defeated his fellow countryman, beating Rublev at his own game, punishing him with some swift rallies forcing him to stay close to the baseline. The 27-year-old, thus becomes the first wild card to reach the Dubai final since Thomas Muster in 1997. Karatsev or Harris will become the fourth first-time winner on the ATP Tour this season with Daniel Evans (Murray River Open), Alexei Popyrin (Singapore) and Juan Manuel Cerundolo (Cordoba) having already completed their maiden title runs this year.

Dubai Open final live: How to watch Dubai Open live?

The Harris vs Karatsev live stream in the United Kingdom will begin at 2:30 PM GMT on Saturday, March 20. Amazon will make the Dubai Open live in UK. The coverage of the Dubai Open live in USA will be available on Tennis Channel and will begin at 11:30 PM EST(8:30 PM EST) on Friday, March 19. In India, the match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network and will begin at 8:30 PM IST. For in-match highlights, scores and other updates, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of ATP and Dubai Tennis Championships.

(Image Courtesy: ATP Tour, Dubai Tennis Championships Twitter)