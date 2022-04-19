Ecstatic Rafael Nadal Resumes Training After Weeks 'without Stepping On Tennis Court'

Tennis fans around the world have been raising questions over Rafael Nadal's participation in the upcoming French Open tournament after the former World No. 1 announced that an injury will sideline him for a couple of months.

Nadal was looking to win his 14th French Open title at Roland Garros this year, however, the injury in the run-up to the tournament looked to have hampered his preparation. However, the Australian Open Champion has recently provided an update to his fans over his return from injury.

Rafael Nadal's injury: Will the Australian Open champion play at Roland Garros?

After losing the Indian Wells final, the Australian Open champion missed out on the tournaments in Miami, and also withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters and Barcelona Open. The tennis star took to social media and provided an update on his return from injury. In the picture posted on his social media account, Nadal can be seen practising, with the caption announcing that his return is not far away. He wrote, "Today after four weeks without stepping on a tennis court, first soft training,"

Rafael Nadal's layoff due to injury

Rafael Nadal's 20-match winning streak came to an end when he was defeated by Taylor Fritz in the ATP Indian Wells Masters final. Following the loss, Nadal discussed his upper-body injury, which caused him pain during the game and also difficulty in breathing.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Rafael Nadal announced, "I have returned to Spain and I immediately went to visit my medical team to do the tests after the Indian Wells final that I played with discomfort. As it turns out, I have a stress crack in one of my ribs and will be out for 4-6 weeks. This is not good news and I did not expect this. I am sunk and sad because after the start of the season I have had such a good time."

He further wrote, "I reached a very important part of the year with very good feelings and good results. But hey, I've always had that fighting and overcoming spirit and what I will do is be patient and work hard after my recovery. Once again thank everyone for the support."