Last Updated:

Ecstatic Rafael Nadal Resumes Training After Weeks 'without Stepping On Tennis Court'

Rafael Nadal was looking to win his 14th French Open title however the injury in the run-up to the tournament looked to have hampered his preparation.

Written By
Suraj Alva
Rafael Nadal returns to training

Image: Rafael Nadal/ Twitter


Tennis fans around the world have been raising questions over Rafael Nadal's participation in the upcoming French Open tournament after the former World No. 1 announced that an injury will sideline him for a couple of months.

Nadal was looking to win his 14th French Open title at Roland Garros this year, however, the injury in the run-up to the tournament looked to have hampered his preparation. However, the Australian Open Champion has recently provided an update to his fans over his return from injury.

Rafael Nadal's injury: Will the Australian Open champion play at Roland Garros?

After losing the Indian Wells final, the Australian Open champion missed out on the tournaments in Miami, and also withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters and Barcelona Open. The tennis star took to social media and provided an update on his return from injury. In the picture posted on his social media account, Nadal can be seen practising, with the caption announcing that his return is not far away. He wrote, "Today after four weeks without stepping on a tennis court, first soft training," 

READ | Indian Wells: Rafael Nadal contemplates injury woes as 20-match win streak comes to an end
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal)

Rafael Nadal's layoff due to injury 

Rafael Nadal's 20-match winning streak came to an end when he was defeated by Taylor Fritz in the ATP Indian Wells Masters final. Following the loss, Nadal discussed his upper-body injury, which caused him pain during the game and also difficulty in breathing. 

READ | Indian Wells: Taylor Fritz claims first ATP 1000 title with straight sets win over Rafael Nadal

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Rafael Nadal announced, "I have returned to Spain and I immediately went to visit my medical team to do the tests after the Indian Wells final that I played with discomfort. As it turns out, I have a stress crack in one of my ribs and will be out for 4-6 weeks. This is not good news and I did not expect this. I am sunk and sad because after the start of the season I have had such a good time."

READ | Rafael Nadal becomes latest to pull out of Miami Open

He further wrote, "I reached a very important part of the year with very good feelings and good results. But hey, I've always had that fighting and overcoming spirit and what I will do is be patient and work hard after my recovery. Once again thank everyone for the support."

READ | Rafael Nadal reveals which Grand Slam will have the 'biggest impact' due to new super tie-breaker rule
Tags: Rafael Nadal, Indian Wells, Tennis
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND