Elena Rybakina Beats Jabeur To Win Maiden Wimbledon Title; 1st Kazakh To Secure Grand Slam

17th seed Elena Rybakina scripted history on Saturday by becoming the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam when she defeated Ons Jabeur in the Wimbledon 2022 final. The 23-year-old came from a set down to defeat the Tunisian by a scoreline of 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Elena Rybakina is a 23-year-old who was born in Moscow and has represented Kazakhstan since 2018 when the country offered her funding to support her tennis career. This was the first women’s title match since 1962 at the All England Club between two players who were making their debuts in a major final.

Rybakina is ranked No. 23. Since the WTA computer rankings began in 1975, just one woman ranked lower than Rybakina won Wimbledon — Venus Williams in 2007 when she was ranked No. 31, although she previously had been No. 1 and already won three of her five career trophies at the All England Club before that.

Rybakina used her big serve and powerful forehand to overcome Jabeur’s mix of spins and slices at Centre Court on Saturday. Rybakina ended Jabeur’s 12-match winning streak on grass courts. The Kazakh's big serves came as no surprise as leads her peers in terms of aces in 2022, by a wide margin.

However, she did find it difficult to find her spot in the first set when Jabeur was returning beautifully. Although the Tunisian went on to win the first set 6-3, she could not stop an utterly dominant Rybakina from that point on. The Kazakh not only held her serve comfortably but broke Jabeur twice to take a 5-1 lead in the second set before winning it 6-2.

A similar scenario was witnessed in the third set when Rybakina held her serve comfortably by registering some blistering speeds of 119 mph. She also broke Jabeur's serve twice in the third and final set before winning it 6-2 to register her best ever result in a Grand Slam.

(Inputs from AP)