Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina on Monday posted a message on her social media handle declaring that she will not be playing a match against any Russian, Belarusian opponent at the Monterrey Open. The top seed was scheduled to play against Russia's Anastasia Potapova, however, she has now asked the ATP, WTA and ITF to follow the IOC's reforms.

Russia-Ukraine war: Elina Svitolina to not compete against Russian, Belarusian players

In the message posted by her on her Twitter handle, Elina Svitolina wrote, "We Ukrainian players requested to ATP, WTA and ITF to follow the recommendations of the IOC to accept Russian or Belarusian nationals only as neutral athletes, without displaying any national symbols, colours, flags or anthems,".

She further said, "Accordingly, I want to announce that I will not play tomorrow in Monterrey, nor any other match against Russian or Belarusian tennis players until our organizations take this necessary decision.I do not blame any of the Russian athletes. They are not responsible for the invasion of our motherland. Moreover, I wish to pay tribute to all the players, especially Russians and Belarussians, who bravely stated their position against the war. Their support is essential."

IOC urges sporting bodies to ban Russian athletes from events

The IOC in its statement insisted that they were keen on contributing to peace through the means of sport. They added that this mission of theirs was being breached by the Russian and Belarusian governments, which have carried out a war against Ukraine. Since several Ukrainian athletes would not be able to participate in sporting events due to the ongoing war, the IOC has requested sporting organizations to not invite Russian or Belarusian athletes to events whenever possible.

The statement further read, " The Olympic Movement is united in its mission to contribute to peace through sport and to unite the world in the peaceful competition beyond all political disputes. The Olympic Games, the Paralympic Games, World Championships and World Cups and many other sports events unite athletes of countries which are in confrontation and sometimes even war"