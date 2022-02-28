Elina Svitolina To Donate Prize Money From WTA To Ukraine's Military Amid Russian Attack

Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina has revealed her ‘heartbroken’ feelings while shedding light on the situation of her country, amid the Russia-Ukraine war. The World is currently witnessing a horrific geopolitical situation as Russia’s invasion of its neighbour, Ukraine entered its fifth day on Monday. While Ukraine has shown brilliant resistance so far against the Russian invaders, it can’t be denied that the war has brought severe bloodshed and loss of livelihood to both sides.

"I cannot just sit and watch what is happening," says Elina Svitolina

Speaking to Eurosport, Svitlolina revealed she has decided to donate her prize money from recent and upcoming WTA events for the military and relief aid of Ukraine. Explaining the situation of her homeland, the 27-year-old said that her countrymen are defending the nation and she feels the need to do something and bring attention to the world. “I have to bring attention to the world and I cannot just sit and watch what is happening. So I decided that the prize money from my upcoming tournaments here in Mexico and in the States will go to the Ukrainian Army and to humanitarian needs. So like this, I can help my country. And this, I think is the right thing to do at the moment. And I want to do something and to help my country,” the Ukrainian added.

The Russian military attacked Ukraine from the air, water, and land on Thursday, last week targeting the military and civilians of their sovereign neighbours. The reported list of casualties quickly started to rise as hundreds of thousands of people were either forced to take shelter from air raids or tried to flee. However, the Ukrainian army has started training their civilians to fight against Russia to safeguard themselves.

A look at Elina Svitolina's stats:

Meanwhile, Svitolina last appeared during the Qatar Totalenergies Open on February 21. is currently at Monterrey in Mexico, waiting to compete in the Monterrey Open 2022. She will be against Anastasia Potapova in the Round of 32 in the tournament. She currently ranks 15 in the WTA singles rankings and is also a one-time US Open and Wimbledon Championships semi-finalist.

(Image: AP)