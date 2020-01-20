The Debate
Elliot Benchetrit Leaves Ball Girl Embarrassed After Asking Her To 'Peel Off His Banana'

Tennis News

Elliot Benchetrit was reportedly told off by umpire John Blom after asking a ball girl to peel a banana during an Australian Open qualifying match. Read more.

Elliot Benchetrit

French Tennis player Elliot Benchetrit was reportedly told off by umpire John Blom. He asked a ball girl to peel a banana during an Australian Open qualifying match. The World No. 229 handed a banana to a ball girl before John Blom stepped in.

Elliot Benchetrit embarrassed after asking ball-girl to 'peel off his banana'

Benchetrit had his blistered hands heavily taped up. He wanted some refuelling late into his final qualifying match on Sunday. A ball-girl gave the tennis ace a banana. The 21-year-old felt that he would not be able to open it himself. Elliot Benchetrit requested the ball girl to peel the banana for him.  However, umpire Blom stepped in quickly to order Elliot Benchetrit to do so himself.

Elliot Benchetrit then opened the fruit with his teeth before continuing with his match to earn a place in the first round. Elliot Benchetrit will now square off against World No. 84 Yuichi Sugita, of Japan, on Tuesday. 

Elliot Benchetrit faced a lot of backlash on Twitter for his shameful act. Tennis fans across the globe have slammed him for making the bizarre request after a video of the incident went viral.

