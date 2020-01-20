Elliot Benchetrit Leaves Ball Girl Embarrassed After Asking Her To 'Peel Off His Banana'

French Tennis player Elliot Benchetrit was reportedly told off by umpire John Blom. He asked a ball girl to peel a banana during an Australian Open qualifying match. The World No. 229 handed a banana to a ball girl before John Blom stepped in.

Elliot Benchetrit embarrassed after asking ball-girl to 'peel off his banana'

Benchetrit had his blistered hands heavily taped up. He wanted some refuelling late into his final qualifying match on Sunday. A ball-girl gave the tennis ace a banana. The 21-year-old felt that he would not be able to open it himself. Elliot Benchetrit requested the ball girl to peel the banana for him. However, umpire Blom stepped in quickly to order Elliot Benchetrit to do so himself.

So this is the moment where Elliot Benchetrit asks the ballkid to peel his banana. I’m glad the umpire (John Blom) stepped in and told him off. pic.twitter.com/TK1GET68pG — Alex Theodoridis (@AlexTheodorid1s) January 19, 2020

Elliot Benchetrit then opened the fruit with his teeth before continuing with his match to earn a place in the first round. Elliot Benchetrit will now square off against World No. 84 Yuichi Sugita, of Japan, on Tuesday.

Elliot Benchetrit faced a lot of backlash on Twitter for his shameful act. Tennis fans across the globe have slammed him for making the bizarre request after a video of the incident went viral.

Get to his next game and boo the shit out of him — Chook Pen (aka moot button)🐓🐓🐓🐓 (@cheerscobberta) January 20, 2020

Glad he’s still showing himself to be a tit when on the big stage, seems like one of the worst people in tennis based on his challenger behaviour. — Igor Puschkin (@Kalarou) January 19, 2020

Wish the ball kid had peeled it open and taken a massive bite! — Kathryn (@kathrynkass) January 19, 2020

He has not figured it out how to peel a banana ... without biting it like a monkey 😅 — Susanna Kris Hakala (@SusannaKristii1) January 19, 2020

She should’ve chucked it on to the court and asked him to fetch it — Peter Cassidy (@pwcassidy) January 19, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: ELLIOT BENCHETRIT INSTAGRAM