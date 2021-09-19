Emma Raducanu Almost Quit Tennis Before US Open Victory; Here's Why

The 18-year-old Emma Raducanu enlisted her name in the record books with a bunch of achievements after emerging victorious in the US Open 2021 finals. Raducanu became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title in the US Open since Virginia Wade in 1968. However, there was a chance of it not happening as Raducanu almost abandoned the sport before the tournament.

In a shocking reveal, Daily Mail Online reported that Emma Raducanu was considering quitting the sport before going into the history books with the US Open win. The young sportswoman considered quitting after her grandmother Niculina Raducanu asked her to. Raducanu, who had earlier suffered breathing difficulties, was told to quit by her grandmother due to the same.

Raducanu had earlier slumped over in excruciating pain at Wimbledon. Niculina revealed that she couldn’t watch her granddaughter struggle with health issues. Niculina also said that she told Raducanu to keep her health above wealth and fame. However, the young sportswoman decided to continue her practice and featured in the US Open.

Emma Raducanu Wimbledon injury

The star of British tennis was earlier forced to quit Wimbledon 2021 due to health issues. Raducanu had retired from her fourth-round match in the tournament due to 'difficulty in breathing'. Raducanu was trailing 0-3 in the second set of the game when she called on a trainer and called quits from the match. She then sought medical assistance and was later informed that it was a one-off incident unlikely to happen again.

Raducanu’s record at the US Open 2021

Adding to her list of records, Raducanu became the youngest Grand Slam champion since Maria Sharapova’s win at the 2004 Wimbledon Championship at the age of 17-years-old. She also added her name to British tennis history by ending her country’s 44-years of drought for a major champion. She became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977, to win a major title. Raducanu created history after she got the better of Leylah Fernandez in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3 of their women's singles final to win the title.

After her famous win in the last calendar Grand Slam of the year, Emma Raducanu expressed gratitude to the New York fans for making her feel 'at home'.

"Thank you to everyone here in New York. Thank you all for making me feel so at home from my first qualifying match all the way to the final. I loved playing in front of you and you have really spurred me on in some very difficult moments," said Emma Raducanu during the post-match interview.

(Image: AP)