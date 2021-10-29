Emma Raducanu Opens Up On Why She Presented Her US Open Trophy To Lawn Tennis Association 

Britain’s tennis player Emma Raducanu on Thursday confirmed that she presented her US Open trophy to the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) as a 'token of appreciation' in recognition of their role in her development. Emma Raducanu created history as she won the US Open in September 2021. She defeated Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in the final at Flushing Meadows and became the first player to go from preliminary qualifying rounds all the way to a major title in the professional era.

Emma Raducanu qualified for the quarter-finals at the Transylvania Open on Thursday after she defeated Ana Bogdan by 6-3, 6-4. Speaking during her on-court interview, Raducanu confessed that she presented her trophy to the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

"I just thought the LTA had done so much for me and I just wanted them to have it as a sign for everything they had done for me through the young ages. They played a huge role in my development so it's a little gift," the British No 1 said.

''I haven't actually seen it. I got it shipped straight to the NTC so I can't wait to go. I don't know if it's there right now, but that's the address. I just thought it was a nice gift and a nice moment. I think they've (LTA) done a lot for me so it was just a token of appreciation, a special one," Raducanu added.

From being ranked No. 345 in the world to No. 22 - Emma Raducanu

After the US Open 2021 win, Emma Raducanu's ranking also got significantly better with the 18-year-old jumping from No. 345 at the start of 2021 to No. 22 in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). The teenager also went on to break many records in the process during the final Grand Slam tournament of the year.

Based on the information given by the US Open website, Raducanu is also the woman with the least major appearances to have won the title; she had just played at one Grand Slam prior to the US Open. The record was previously held by Bianca Andreescu who had picked up the US Open title in 2019 in her fourth Grand Slam appearance. Meanwhile, Raducanu reached the milestone in only her second major appearance, earlier this year she had reached the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Raducanu also became the youngest Grand Slam champion since Maria Sharapova’s win at the 2004 Wimbledon Championship at the age of 17. She also added her name to British tennis history by ending her country’s 44-year drought for a major women's champion. She became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam title, since Virginia Wade in 1977.

