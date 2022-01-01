Emma Raducanu Pulls Out Of Australian Open Warm-up Tournament Citing COVID Recovery

British Tennis icon Emma Raducanu has pulled out from the Australian Open 2022 warm-up tournament, which is scheduled to start in Melbourne next week as she is continuing recovery from COVID-19. The Tennis prodigy was set to play in the Melbourne Summer Set WTA event starting Tuesday alongside defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka and former world no. 1 Sumona Halep. The Australian Open took to their official Twitter handle earlier on Saturday and shared pictures of the 19-year-old practising at Melbourne Park before she pulled out of the warm-up tournament.

As per a report by france24.com, in a brief statement announcing her decision, Raducanu said, “The timing to compete in the first Melbourne event this week is too soon for me, having just returned from isolation. Look forward to seeing you compete later this month." Raducanu tested positive for the COVID-19 before an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi last month.

Emma Raducanu's US Open 2021 feat

Raducanu became a global icon in September 2021 after she won her first Grand Slam title at the US Open 2021. By doing so, he also became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam title since Virginia Wade in 1977. However, the teenage sensation has struggled to find her form ever since and has also been working with a new coach, Torben Beltz. The 2022 season will be Raducanu’s first full season on the WTA tour.

Novak Djokovic recently pulled out of the ATP Cup in Sydney

Meanwhile, in related news, French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova tested positive for COVID earlier this week and is set to miss the Melbourne event. Her participation in the Australian Open 2022 is also doubtful now. At the same time, the organizers of the coveted tennis major tournament earlier made it mandatory for all participating players to be fully vaccinated for the Covid-19 vaccine, which further cast doubts over the participation of players like Novak Djokovic. Djokovic also withdrew from the ATP Cup event, which began on January 1 amid the Covid-19 vaccination row.

Novak Djokovic starts practice session at Melbourne

In the meantime, Novak jokovic is still listed for the Australian Open where he will be eying his 21st Grand Slam title. The Australia Open also shared glimpses of Spanish tennis great Rafael Nadal practising at the Melbourne Park ahead of his ATP 250 fixture. Along with Djokovic, Nadal will be also eyeing the record-breaking major title.

(Image: AP)