Emma Raducanu To Frame Queen's Letter Hailing Her US Open 2021 Win Over Leylah Fernandez

British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu did the impossible at the US Open 2021 by winning the Grand Slam title with just her second appearance at the Grand Slam event. Emma Raducanu went on to beat Leylah Fernandez 6-4,6-3 in the Women's singles finals which was the first all-teen championship clash since 1999. The qualifier ended up winning all 20 sets she played in New York i.e six in qualifying, 14 in the main draw.

Emma Raducanu to frame Queen Elizabeth's letter

The win at US Open 2021 cemented Emma Raducanu name in the history books as the first qualifier to win a grand slam. Following her outstanding achievement, Queen Elizabeth II sent her a congratulatory message through a letter that the teenage star is excited about. The Canada-born Raducanu said that she was "honoured" by the Queen's message and will be framing it and keeping it in her room.

Queen Elizabeth in her letter to Emma Raducanu said, "I send my congratulations to you on your success in winning the United States Open Tennis Championships. It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication. I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players. I send my warmest good wishes to you and your many supporters."

Speaking to BBC about the letter from the Queen she said,

“It meant everything to get a message from Her Majesty. She’s such a great inspiration and role model for the whole country so to have a note from her. I was extremely honoured and very very grateful that she took notice of my tennis. I can’t believe it. I’m maybe going to frame that letter or something.”

Major milestones achieved by Emma Raducanu during US Open 2021

Following the US Open title win, Emma Raducanu rankings also went higher with the 18-year-old jumping from No 345 at the start of 2021 to No 23 in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). The teenager also went on to break many records in the process during the final Grand Slam tournament of the year.

On the official website of the US Open, Raducanu is also the woman with the least major appearances to have won the title. The record was previously held by Bianca Andreescu who won the US Open title in 2019 in her fourth Grand Slam appearance. Meanwhile, Eaducanu reached the milestone in her second major appearance, after previously reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon this year.

Raducanu became the youngest Grand Slam champion since Maria Sharapova’s win at the 2004 Wimbledon Championship at the age of 17-years-old. She also added her name to British tennis history by ending her country’s 44-years of drought for a major champion. She became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977, to win a major title.

(Image: @usopen/Twitter)