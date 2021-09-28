Emma Raducanu's Outfit From US Open Triumph To Be Displayed At Tennis Hall Of Fame

Emma Raducanu created history as she won the US Open in September 2021. She defeated Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in the final at Flushing Meadows and became the first player to go from preliminary qualifying rounds all the way to a major title in the professional era. And now, she has donated the outfit she wore for the US Open 2021 to the Tennis Hall of Fame.

A legendary run: preserved ✅



The first-ever qualifier to win a major title has a place in the home of tennis history. Thank you, @EmmaRaducanu, for donating your memorable #USOpen outfit to the ITHF collection! 🙌🏆🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/6FAbJwd1Nz — Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) September 27, 2021

Emma on winning the US Open

"It's an absolute dream. You just have visions of yourself going up to the box, hugging everyone, I mean, celebrating. That's something that you always think of, you always work for, I have no idea what I'm doing tomorrow. I'm just really trying to embrace the moment, really take it all in. I definitely think it's time to just switch off from any future thoughts or any plans. I've got absolutely no clue. Right now, no care in the world, I'm just loving life," Raducanu said during the post-match press conference.

From being ranked No 345 in the world to No 22

After the US Open 2021 win, Emma Raducanu's ranking also got significantly better with the 18-year-old jumping from No 345 at the start of 2021 to No 22 in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). The teenager also went on to break many records in the process during the final Grand Slam tournament of the year. Based on the information given by the US Open website, Raducanu is also the woman with the least major appearances to have won the title, she had just played at one Grand Slam prior to the US Open. The record was previously held by Bianca Andreescu who had picked up the US Open title in 2019 in her fourth Grand Slam appearance. Meanwhile, Raducanu reached the milestone in only her second major appearance, earlier this year she had reached the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Raducanu also became the youngest Grand Slam champion since Maria Sharapova’s win at the 2004 Wimbledon Championship at the age of 17-years-old. She also added her name to British tennis history by ending her country’s 44-years of drought for a major women's champion. She became the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1977, to win a Grand Slam title.

(Image: @usopen/Twitter)