Emotional Juan Martin Del Potro May Have Lost On Tennis Return But Wins Hearts; WATCH

While an emotional Juan Martin Del Potro had already hinted at retirement before his Argentina Open Round of 32 clash against countryman Federico Delbonis, the scenes were far more breathtaking while the match was taking place. The former world number three broke down on court while serving at 3-5 down in the second set, in what could very likely be the final game of his career. At this time, the home fans sang his name and created a fantastic atmosphere.

Juan Martin Del Potro gets emotional in front of home crowd

Juan Martin Del Potro was overcome with emotion before he began serving at 3-5 in the second set. As he began to get into position to serve, he broke down in tears, with the crowd expressing their support towards him by chanting 'Ole Delpo.' After losing the match 6-1, 6-3 in one hour and 23 minutes to his good friend and countryman Federico Delbonis, Del Potro laid his bandana on the middle of the net.

After the match, Del Potro revealed how the emotions got the better of him. "It's difficult to explain how I felt on the court," said the Argentine in his post-match interview. "So many emotions. The atmosphere was crazy, the people were crazy, and I had one of my best ever matches in my career with the crowd."

Even though fans around the world hope to see him in action moving forward, Del Potro gave a realistic message to them as he stated, "I don't know if it's going to happen, because the pain in my knee is very high. But I will keep doing a big effort to fix the knee, and if I get that, maybe I will have another chance to play." Such comments from the 33-year old only suggest that he may be forced to bid farewell to the sport as the pain barrier is seemingly too difficult to overcome.

Del Potro made his return as a wildcard entrant at the Argentina Open, in what was his first appearance in competitive action since March 2019. In this period, the Argentine has undergone four right knee surgeries. Although most of the 33-year old's career has been plagued by injuries, he has yet had some outstanding achievements.

The 33-year old won the US Open in 2009 when he defeated 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer for the title. Del Potro has also won 22 ATP Tour titles, with his most recent win coming at the 2018 BNP Paribas Open. Moreover, he has also achieved a career-high ranking of world number three and is a two-time Olympic medalist. He won a singles bronze at the London Olympics in 2012 and a silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016.