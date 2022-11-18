'Energy Factory' Kyrgios Goes Bonkers In Midst Of Insane Comeback At ATP Finals: Watch

The Australian tennis duo of Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis scripted a stunning comeback during their Green Group clash against fifth seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in the ongoing ATP Finals 2022. The Aussie men’s doubles pair lost the game by 3-6, before winning the second by 6-4 and the third game by 10-6. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis won nine of the final 10 points to clinch victory, while also saving four of five break points.

The victory was crucial for the Aussie pair as it allowed them to continue in the race for the semi-final at the year-end championship. Interestingly, the pair now holds a 1-1 record in the tournament in their debut season. They will now clash against Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic on Friday in their final round-robin match at the ATP Finals.

It is pertinent to mention that Kyrgios yet again found himself in the headlines for his showmanship during the exciting match. The Pala Alpitour crowd came up with whole-hearted cheers for the Aussie pair, as they fed off the energy to make the most of the opportunity and claim victory. "Sometimes the crowd pleaser gotta do what he gotta do," Kyrgios tweeted while reacting to a video of him during the match. Shedding his thoughts after the match, Kyrgios credited the crowd for being amazing and helping them with the win.

Nick Kyrgios, Thanasi Kokkinakis credit Turin crowd

As reported by ATP Tour, Kyrgios said, “I was thinking to myself, 'If we lose today, we [would be] out of the whole event, so I am going to go out and there and do what I can do. We are the pair that is able to do that pretty much every time we play, so why don’t we use that to our advantage. The crowd was amazing and they got us over the line.”

At the same time, Kokkinakis also mentioned the crowd in his comments after winning the game. It is a good energy and it lifted me. I started playing my best tennis after [Kyrgios] lifted [the crowd]. That is how we found it in Australia… So we loved it.” Wednesday’s win also improved the pair tour-level record in 2022 to 20-9.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis kicked off their campaign this year with their maiden doubles Grand Slam title at the season-opening Australia Open 2022. The pair then won the Atlanta Open 2022 in August. Kyrgios then teamed up with Jack Sock in the same month to win the Citi Open 2022. Meanwhile, Kyrgios and Kokkinakis have evolved as a great duo while together and will now be eyeing a place in the ATP Finals 2022 semi-final.