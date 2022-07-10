'English Is Not Very Good': Russian-born Elena Rybakina Declines To Comment On Ukraine War

Elena Rybakina on Saturday scripted history as she became the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam title. Rybakina won the women's singles title at Wimbledon by defeating the No. 3 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. She also became the first player to win the Wimbledon singles title representing an Asian country. Rybakina, however, was born in Russia and played for the nation of her birth throughout her junior career.

The All England Club, which oversees Wimbledon, has barred Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in the illustrious competition due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, Rybakina was permitted to participate because she changed her nationality in 2018, long before the Ukraine war. Wimbledon has excluded players from Russia and Belarus in order to avoid Moscow from profiting in the event that a Russian wins the competition.

Following her victory, Elena Rybakina was almost guaranteed to face questions regarding her nationality and requests for her opinion on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Rybakina, however, managed to evade the questions by simply saying that she doesn't know how to speak English. Since Rybakina is fluent in English, her statement was simply an attempt to avoid the challenging question at a time when she was celebrating her victory.

Elena Rybakina opens up on her nationality

Rybakina faced frequent questions related to her nationality throughout the competition, but she answered them all by saying that she didn't choose the place to be born. During the final on Saturday, former American player John McEnroe called her participation "strange" because of the All England Club's decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from the tournament. McEnroe was commentating for BBC when he called out Wimbledon for letting Rybakina play despite being born in Russia.

"She is obviously a huge hitter and hits the ball great. I just think it’s weird because of this whole thing. I don’t mean to get into politics here but she is Russian, right? It is sort of strange because of this whole ordeal of not allowing the Russians to play," McEnroe said while commentating for BBC.

Image: wtatennis.com