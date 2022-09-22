Eugenie Bouchard Turns Heads Donning Saree On First Visit To India, Fans Shower Love

After being out with an injury for more than a year, Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard recently made her comeback to the tennis court. The former Wimbledon finalist took part in the US Open qualifiers and recently participated in the main draw of the 2022 Chennai Open tennis tournament. Bouchard was handed a wildcard for the event but failed to make it to the final of the tournament. In what was a perfect treat to her Indian fans, she took to Instagram and shared a post donning saree, a traditional Indian attire, on the sidelines of Chennai Open tournament.

'She's a local' says a fan, Bouchard reacts

In the post shared on her Instagram handle, Bouchard was seen donning green saree pairing it with a shimmery blouse. The tennis star captioned the image, "My first time in India".

Here's how fans reacted to Eugenie Bouchard's traditional Indian look:

Eugenie Bouchard's performance at the 2022 Chennai Open

Eugenie Bouchard played Switzerland's Joanne Zuger in the opening round of the 2022 Chennai Open which she was able to comfortably win 7-6, 6-1. In the round of 16, the Canadian faced India's Karman Kaur Thandi and went onto win the match 6-2,7-6. However, Bouchard's journey in the tournament ended in the quarterfinal state after losing to Argentina's Nadia Podoroska in three sets 6-1,4-6,2-6.

Before taking part in the 2022 Chennai Open, Bouchard entered the qualifiers for the US Open and beat Yuki Naito in the first round. However, she couldn't make it through to the main draw after losing 6-2, 6-3 to Linda Noskova in her next qualifying match.

Speaking of Eugenie Bouchard career the 28-year-old burst onto the tennis scene in 2014 after reaching the final at Wimbledon. She had even reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open and French Open earlier in that year. Bouchard has also won just one WTA title during her career, winning the 2014 Nuremberg Cup.

Bouchard was ranked as high as World No. 5 in 2014. After recovering from her shoulder surgery, she was all set to make her comeback at Wimbledon 2022, however, she decided to skip the Grand Slam event with no ranking points on offer.