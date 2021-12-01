European Union Seeks Verifiable Proof From China On Tennis Star Peng Shuai's Safety

In the latest development related to Chinese Tennis star Peng Shuai case, the European Union has called on the Chinese authorities for assurance of her safety and well being. The EU has urged the Chinese government to start an investigation in the Peng Shuai case and show the evidence which proves her safety.

Peng Shuai's disappearance has been a matter of international concern for over three weeks following her sexual assault allegation on former China's vice premier.

In a statement released on Tuesday, November 30, the European Union's External Action Service has urged the Chinese government to show "verifiable proof" of Peng Shuai's safety and whereabouts. Furthermore, EEAS called on the Chinese authorities to carry out a fair and full investigation into her allegations of sexual assault. Moreover, the European Union highlighted that her recent public appearance has not eased concerns about her safety.

The statement read, "The EU joins growing international demands, including by sport professionals, for assurances that she is free and not under threat. In this spirit, the EU requests the Chinese government to provide verifiable proof of Peng Shuai’s safety, well-being and whereabouts. The EU urges the Chinese authorities to conduct a full, fair and transparent investigation into her allegations of sexual assault."

EU urges China to conduct fair investigation into sexual assault allegations

The EU in the statement opposed the use of the practice of enforced disappearance and arbitrary detention. The European Union further urged Chinese authorities to follow human rights obligations under national and international law. It is to mention here that Peng Shuai went missing on 2 November after she had posted on social media that she had been sexually assaulted by Zhang Gaoli who was China’s vice premier from 2013 to 2018, according to ANI.

Pictures and videos of Peng Shuai

Last week, IOC in a statement revealed that its president, Thomas Bach had a video phone call with Peng Shuai, joined by a Chinese sports official and an IOC official. In the statement, IOC informed that she was “doing fine”, however, it did not reveal how the video call with the tennis player had been organised, according to ANI.

Later on November 19, a Chinese state media journalist shared pictures of tennis star Peng Shuai in an attempt to put an end to the speculations around her disappearance. On November 20, a video of Chinese Peng Shuai was released by the state media in which she was seen with her friends in a restaurant.

Peng Shuai’s WeChat moments just posted three latest photos and said “Happy weekend”.

Her friend shared the three photos and the screenshot of Peng’s WeChat moments. pic.twitter.com/tut8CEH6gu — Shen Shiwei沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) November 19, 2021

I acquired two video clips, which show Peng Shuai was having dinner with her coach and friends in a restaurant. The video content clearly shows they are shot on Saturday Beijing time. pic.twitter.com/HxuwB5TfBk — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) November 20, 2021

Image: AP