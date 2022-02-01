'Everyone Kept Telling Me...': Alexander Zverev Complains Of Djokovic Pressure At AUS Open

German tennis star Alexander Zverev has revealed that he was under immense pressure to win the Australian Open 2022 after Novak Djokovic's exit from the tournament. Speaking to reporters in Montpellier, Zverev said he was not only under pressure to win the Australian Open title but was also expected to surpass Djokovic as the World's No. 1 ranked player. Zverev was eliminated from the first Grand Slam of the season after he failed to win against Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the fourth round of the competition.

"I had a bad Australian Open. I had a lot of pressure in Australia, everyone kept telling me that I could become world number one by performing there, and I was disappointed with my result," Zverev was quoted as saying by express.co.uk.

When asked about Djokovic's recent problem in Australia, where he was arrested and ordered to be deported due to apparent errors in his travel visa, Zverev praised him as one of the best players of all time. Djokovic's legacy, according to Zverev, will not be tarnished by the visa dispute, which stunned the tennis world last month.

"He still won 20 Grand Slams. He still has the most weeks as world number one. He still has the most Masters Series. This is obviously not a nice thing for everyone, for him especially. But don't question his legacy because of this," Zverev said.

Djokovic's visa saga

Djokovic was deported from Australia after being detained over his contentious vaccine status. Djokovic was granted a medical exemption from vaccines by Tennis Australia and the Victorian state government. But when the World No. 1 player arrived in Melbourne to take part in the Australian Open, he was detained by the border police, who cancelled his visa citing irregularities in his application. Djokovic was not only denied an opportunity to take part in the Australian Open but was refused a chance to win his 21st Grand Slam title.

As far as the Australian Open is concerned, Spanish legend Rafael Nadal beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev to win his second Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam. Nadal made an amazing comeback in the match as he went from two sets down to eventually win the game 3-2. Nadal won the last three sets 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.