Ex-Tennis Player Swarms Praise On World's No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, Offers Colossal Projection

Carlos Alcaraz is seeded as the number one in Wimbledon which will kick-start on July 3rd. Alcaraz is currently the top-ranked player in the ATP rankings and is regarded as one of the favourites for the grass-court tournament. The Spaniard won the Queen's Club title as he warmed up in style for the esteemed tennis tournament.

John McEnroe lavished praises on Carlos Alcaraz ahead of Wimbledon

Alcaraz took very little time to rise to the top and he will face some serious competition in this competition. He lost to Novak Djokovic in the semifinal of the French Open and the Serbian will pose a threat as he could equal Roger Federer's tally of eight Wimbledon titles this time.

Former tennis player John McEnroe believes Alcaraz can find his rhythm on the grass court and he is going to learn it in a short while. During his interaction with Daily Mail, he mentioned:

This guy is going to figure it out. It’s just a matter of when to me, not if.

With a number of top players missing the tournament, it will be Alcaraz vs Djokovic as things stand. Rafael Nadal also had to withdraw from the competition due to injury issues and the road is pretty clear. The Spaniard, however, claimed that Djokovic will remain the favourite for his excellent record in Wimbledon over the years.

It felt great to lift this trophy and to win my first tournament on grass. It is an amazing run for me this week. I played at an amazing level at the end of the week but seeing my name on a trophy, it means a lot, so I am going to keep that memory for the rest of my life, for sure

Well, I am coming now (to play) Wimbledon with a lot of confidence, that’s obvious, but I saw a statistic that Novak has won more matches at Wimbledon than any top-20 player. What can I say about that? Novak is the main favourite to win Wimbledon, that’s obvious, but I will try to play at this level to have chances to beat him or make the final at Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic would be defending his title at the year's Wimbledon. But all eyes would be on Alcaraz, who rapidly emerged into relevancy. Who would emerge as the champion? It is subject to witness.