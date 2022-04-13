Ex-tennis World No. 1 Kim Clijsters Does It Again, Retires For Third Time In Her Career

Former World No 1 Kim Clijsters on Wednesday announced her retirement from tennis for the third and probably the last time. The 38-year-old took to her Instagram handle and announced that she will “no longer play official tournaments.” The Belgian, first retired in 2007 to start a family. She returned to the tennis circuit in 2009 and won three more Grand Slams before retiring for the second time in 2012.

Tennis news: Kim Clijsters retirement message

Kim Clijsters while announcing her retirement for the third time wrote, " I want to share with you that I have decided to no longer play official tournaments. I can’t wait to see what new adventures will cross my path. Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the past two years".

While talking to the WTA website she said, “Yeah, it’s been on my mind for a while. I still love to hit the ball. With my schedule three, four days was enough to keep my rhythm under control but definitely not good enough if I decided to play another tournament. Say, if I picked Australia, it’s three, four weeks. That’s just not possible at this stage in our family life".

Kim Clijsters retirement: A look back at decorated tennis career

Talking about Kim Clijsters career on the tennis circuit, the Belgian was recently inducted in the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Kim Clijsters was a first-time Grand Slam champion when she turned 20 while pairing with Ai Sugiyama to win the 2003 French Open doubles. The four-time Grand Slam Champion won the US Open for the first time in 2005 and walked away from tennis two years later at age 23 shortly before getting married. She returned back in 2009 to win US Open after which she went onto lift title at Flushing Meadows in 2010.

The Belgian, then added an Australian Open title the following season and moved back atop the rankings. Her last official match was in October when she lost in three sets to Katerina Siniakova in the first round at Indian Wells. Clijsters won 41 WTA titles and spent 20 weeks as world number one in her two previous spells.