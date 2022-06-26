Ex-Wimbledon Finalist Jaeger Alleges WTA Staff Member Sexually Harassed Her In Locker Room

Former Wimbledon and French Open finalist Andrea Jaeger has revealed shocking details about being sexually harassed in the women's locker room. She alleges that she was sexually harassed on 30 occasions by a Women's Tennis Association (WTA) staff member. The athlete alleged that despite making complaints to the association, no action was taken.

Ex-Wimbledon finalist reveals shocking sexual harrasment details

In an interview with The Independent, Andrea Jaeger said, "[At tournaments] I'd change in portable toilets or a bathroom stall because I didn't want to deal with the comments, the interest or actions of people. I had at least 30 incidents with one specific non-playing staff member, physical attempts all in the locker room very, very early in my career. That particular non-playing staff employee had a major issue keeping her hands to herself. I avoided being in training rooms alone because an approach was made on me there as well."

And that is not it, as Jaegar also alleged that the Women's Tennis Association did not take any action when she complained to the body about being served alcoholic drinks following the WTA Championships in 1982. "I said this has got to stop," added Jaeger. Every week I have to worry about this (expletive). They said if you say one more word about this, we'll make sure your sister's scholarship at Stanford gets pulled."

Andrea Jaeger's career achievements

Andre Jaeger, who is a former world number two, had to retire from tennis prematurely due to repeated shoulder injuries that made her undergo seven surgeries. She won 10 titles on the tour before retiring at the age of just 19 in 1985. And that is not it, as the 57-year-old is also a two-time Grand Slam finalist. Jaeger reached the French Open and Wimbledon finals in 1982 and 1983 respectively, losing to Martina Navratilova on both occasions.