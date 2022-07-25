Ex-world No. 3 Rubbishes French Open Doping Accusations On Rafael Nadal; 'Total Ignorance'

Former world number three David Ferrer has hit back at those who have accused 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal of doping at the French Open 2022. Nadal had stated that he had been using painkillers to reduce the pain that he was suffering because of a chronic injury in his left foot.

As a result of the Spaniard's remarks, some road cyclists claimed that if they did the same, then it was forbidden and that everyone would accuse them of doping.

David Ferrer rubbishes reports accusing Rafael Nadal of doping

While speaking to Super Deporte, David Ferrer said, "That is total ignorance, because, in the end, they pass the same ADAMS controls as anyone. It is the same control."

The Spaniard then went on to explain how sports such as cycling, tennis and several others fall under the same organisation that oversees the rules for doping.

"Playing [under anaesthesia] does not mean that you are doped or doing something illegal, it is simply an infiltration to be able to endure the pain at some point, which cyclists, tennis players, athletes, and any type of sportsperson can do because it is the same organization of all the sports," explained Ferrer.

"Sometimes it amazes me that athletes without real knowledge can speak so freely." Ferrer's comments come after road cyclist Guillaume Martin had claimed that if a cyclist did the same thing as Rafael Nadal, then everyone would be calling him doped irrespective of whether the substance used was prohibited or not.

Rafael Nadal received treatment for chronic foot injury

Ahead of the Wimbledon 2022 tournament earlier this year, Rafael Nadal had given an update about a treatment he got for his foot injury that helped him reduce the pain and allowed him to compete. As quoted by AP, the Spaniard had said, "Of course, the treatment that I did has not fixed my injury, not improved my injury at all, but can take out a little bit of the pain. That's the main goal."

The Spaniard, who went on to win the French Open 2022 despite the foot injury, was forced to retire from Wimbledon a few weeks ago due to another injury. It is believed that the 35-year-old would be sidelined for a few weeks before he can return to action once again.