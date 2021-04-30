Federer, Nadal And Djokovic End THIS 7-year Streak; ATP Next Gen Takes Over 'Big 3'?

One of the most notable rivalries in any sport in modern times, the domination of the 'Big Three' in men's tennis has been airtight for the last decade and a half. Having won between themselves 58 of the last 70 Grand Slams and dominated the year-end ATP rankings every year from 2004 to 2020 (with the exception of 2016 when Andy Murray sneaked into the list), the trio of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have created records that may not be broken for many many years to come. However, with age, it seems that the Big Three hold on the tour may be slipping away, at least at the lower levels.

Big Three losing their edge?

A video update posted by the ATP plays into the hands of fans who believe that the youngsters of men's tennis may finally be staking their claims on the sport. With the 'Race to Turin', the qualifications for the 2021 ATP Finals, currently led by World No.5 Stefanos Tsitsipas followed by No.7, Andrey Rublev, this is the first time in seven years that a man not named Djokovic, Nadal or Federer has led the race at this stage of the season. While Djokovic makes it into third place, Nadal finds himself all the way down at No.8 - the last cutoff for qualification. Federer hasn't been in contention in two years.

While this may seem concerning at first look, there is a perfectly reasonable explanation for this. While Rublev and Tsitsipas have played 8 tournaments to get to where they are, Nadal and Djokovic have participated in just three and four events respectively. Aiming to get their points from the bigger series, especially the Grand Slams, it is doubtful that the two GOATs will be concerned about their rankings at this time. Also doubtful, is the claim that the Next Gen will take over the ATP Tour, for while players like Thiem, Medvedev and Tsitsipas are making some headway, their performances against the Big Three remain uninspiring, allowing them to sweep the 2000 point Grand Slams and Masters 1000 trophies with ease.

Nadal vs Djokovic head to head

The Nadal vs Djokovic head to head currently stands at 29-27 in favour of the Serbian. While Novak Djokovic leads with a massive 20-7 margin on hard courts, Nadal has a distinct advantage over Djokovic on his surface of choice, clay, having won 18 of their 25 meetings on the surface.

Federer vs Nadal head to head

Having played each other a massive 40 times, the Federer vs Nadal head to head currently stands at 24–16 in favour of Nadal. Since their first meeting at Miami in 2004, when the then 17-year-old Nadal got the better of Federer, Nadal has an insurmountable 14–2 lead over the Swiss Maestro on clay. Meanwhile, Federer leads on hard courts 11-9 and grass 3–1.

Djokovic vs Federer head to head

The final comparison of the 'Big Three', the Djokovic vs Federer head to head currently stands at 27-23 in favour of Djokovic. Despite it being his favourite, Djokovic only has a slim 20–18 lead over Federer on the surface. Djokovic also leads 3–1 on grass courts - a Federer speciality - while both men are tied at 4–4 on clay, which is not a preferred venue for either player.

Image credits: ATP website