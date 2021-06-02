Federer Vs Cilic Live: Where To Watch Federer French Open Match In UK And Europe?

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will next take on 2014 US Open Champion Marin Cilic in the second round of the French Open 2021. The pair will be meeting for the eleventh time, with Federer currently leading the head to head 9-1. Here are the details of how to watch Federer vs Cilic live in the UK, Switzerland and Germany.

Federer vs Cilic match details

Both Roger Federer and Marin Cilic head into the second round of the French Open 2021 on the back of convincing first-round victories. Federer beat Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 while Cilic beat France's Arthur Rinderknech 7-6, 6-1, 6-2. The Federer vs Cilic match will take place on Thursday, June 2, with the timings still to be announced.

Federer vs Cilic live: French Open 2021 live broadcast in India, H2H record and prediction https://t.co/lwJBQPztYX — Republic (@republic) June 2, 2021

How to watch French Open live in the UK?

For fans wondering how to watch French Open live in the UK can do so via ITV, the official French Open UK channel. Eurosport will also show live coverage of the tournament on their channels. Eurosport is available via Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, the scores and updates of Federer vs Cilic live can be seen on the ATP website and the official social media handles of the ATP.

How to watch Federer vs Cilic live stream in UK?

For fans wondering how to watch the Federer vs Cilic live stream in UK can do so via the ITV Hub. The French Open live stream in UK can also be seen on the Eurosport player. If fans in the UK are interested in having access to Eurosport Player, it costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year.

Where to watch French Open in Switzerland?

For fans wondering where to watch French Open in Switzerland can do so on Zattoo Switzerland. Zattoo Switzerland will take the live broadcast of Federer vs Cilic from ITV, which holds the official broadcasting rights in most of Europe. Fans can watch the games for free on Zattoo Switzerland.

What is the French Open TV channel in Germany?

For fans wondering how to watch French Open 2021 live in Germany can do so on Eurosport, the official French Open TV channel in Germany and most of Europe. Fans in Germany can also stream Federer vs Cilic live on the online Eurosport Player, which costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 a year. The French Open 2021 telecast will be available on Eurosport for fans even from Spain, Poland and Holland, among some other countries in Europe.