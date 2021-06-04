Federer Vs Koepfer Live: How To Watch French Open 2021? Federer Vs Koepfer Prediction

World No. 8 Roger Federer will go up against Germany's Dominik Koepfer in a Round 3 match of the French Open 2021. The match is scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 5, from either Court Phillippe-Chatrier, Simonne-Mathieu or Suzanne Lenglen. Here are the Federer vs Koepfer live streaming details, how to watch French Open 2021 live in India, the Federer vs Koepfer prediction and the head to head stats for the match.

French Open 2021: Roger Federer vs Dominik Koepfer match preview

An exciting game awaits fans as youngsters Roger Federer and Dominik Koepfer face off in a Round 3 match at the French Open 2021. It's been an interesting year for Federer who has been unimpressive since his return to the fold. His Doha campaign ended disappointingly early as he was defeated by Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili in his second match while his run in Geneva ended even sooner, as he was sent back after his very first match against Pablo Andujar.

Considering that this is the background to the Roger Federer French Open 2021 run, the Swiss Maestro has actually performed beyond what was expected of him, beating Denis Istomin in straight sets and Marin Čilić in four, to go into Round 3 of the Slam. The Roger Federer French Open record - four finals and one title - will give him an edge in this match despite his poor form. A title win, however unlikely, will make Federer the first man in this generation to complete a double career Grand Slam and earn him a record 21 Slam titles.

Meanwhile, World No. 59 Dominik Koepfer, will hope to pull off another big upset at the French Open 2021 by pulling through to the fourth round of the event in what would be a personal best for him. The 27-year-old has had an average year, with his most impressive performance coming at the Mexican Open, where he made it to the semi-final. He ha defeated Mathias Bourgue and the much higher-ranked Taylor Fritz to reach this stage of the Slam.

French Open live broadcast in India? Where to watch Federer vs Koepfer live?

The Federer vs Koepfer French Open match will be available and telecast live on the Star Sports Select 1/2 channels in India. For fans wondering how to watch French Open 2021 live online, this match, and the rest of the French Open 2021 will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar website and app with a subscription. French Open 2021 updates and live scores will be available on the social media handles and website of the tournament as well as on the ATP and WTA social media/websites.

Roger Federer vs Koepfer h2h details

This will be the first career singles meeting between Roger Federer and Dominik Koepfer, in theory, putting them both on an equal footing coming into this game. According to our Roger Federer vs Koepfer prediction, with his much higher ranking and slightly better form this year, we predict a straight-set win for Roger Federer this game. However, with Federer's shaky form coming into this, Koepfer may stand some chance in this game.

