Felix Auger Aliassime Vs Daniil Medvedev: When And Where To Watch US Open Semifinal?

The 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the first semi-final of the men's singles draw in the US Open on Friday night at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniil Medvedev match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, September 11. Felix will be looking to make it to his first US Open final whereas Medvedev is playing his third semi-final in a row, however, he is yet to make it to the finals.

Felix beat Carlos Alcaraz Garfia of Spain via a walkover after he won the first set 6-3 and was leading the second set 3-1 but Carlos was forced to retire because of a leg injury. The 21-year-old Canadian has done well to get to the semi-final having some long-drawn-out battles along the way and will not let Medvedev just walk all over him.

Medvedev on the other hand has made easy work of his opponents and had not lost a single set up until his quarter-final match against Botic van de Zandschulp which ended 6-3, 6-0, 4-6, 7-5. Medvedev has been in impressive form and the 26-year-old has had his eyes set on the final and lifting the US Open title.

Felix Auger Aliassime vs Daniil Medvedev Preview and Head-to-head Record

As the US Open 2021 gets to the business end of the tournament, the matches also get more competitive and fierce. They both have previously battled each other just one time when the Russian defeated the 21-year-old at the 2018 Toronto Masters in the round of 32, the match ended 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9/7). Medvedev will be looking to extend his run against Felix and make it to his first US Open final.

How to watch US Open 2021 live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch US Open 2021 live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights to the games. The Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniil Medvedev match can be watched live on Star Sports Select 1 or 2 SD/HD. As for the Auger Aliassime vs Medvedev live streaming, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Daniil Medvedev match on the social media handles of the US Open.

(Image: AP)