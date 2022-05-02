Former Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky has spoken out against Rafael Nadal for the Spaniard's comments on the ban on Russian players by the Wimbledon Championships. The Australian Open 2022 champion Nadal and World No. 1 ranked tennis player, Novak Djokovic criticized Wimbledon’s decision to ban players from Russia and Belarus from the Wimbledon Championships 2022. Speaking ahead of the Madrid Masters, Nadal, a 21-time Grand Slam champion said he feels sorry for his Russian counterparts.

As reported by The Associated Press, Nadal said, “I think it’s very unfair of (on) my Russian tennis mates, my colleagues ... it’s not their fault what’s happening in this moment with the war. I’m sorry for them. Wimbledon just took their decision ... the government didn’t force them to do it”. He further added that it is possible players take some kind of decision regarding this in the next few weeks”.

"How is it fair that Ukrainians are dying?" questions Sergiy Stakhovsky

Meanwhile, Stakhobsky took to his official Twitter handle on Monday and said, “@RafaelNadal we competed together.. we’ve played each other on tour. Please tell me how it is fair that Ukrainian players cannot return home? How it is fair that Ukrainian kids cannot ply tennis? How is it fair that Ukrainians are dying ?’.

Wimbledon’s ban on the Russian and Belarusian tennis players came after the Russian sporting community was handed heavy sanctions, due to their invasion of Ukraine. It is worth noting that, Stakhovsky and Nadal locked horns twice in the court, once during the Davis Cup 2013 and then at the Canadian Masters in 2015. Nadal won against the Ukrainians on both occasions. Having said that, Stakhovsky retired from professional tennis in January and joined the Ukrainian army to defend his country against the Russian invaders.

What did Novak Djokovic say?

At the same time, Wimbledon's decision to ban the athletes also received comments from the 20-time Grand Slam Champion. As per AP, speaking to the reporters before starting his Madrid Masters campaign, Djokovic said, "It’s not the same thing, but going through something similar earlier this year for myself, it’s frustrating knowing that you’re not able to play. I still stand by my position that I don’t support the (Wimbledon) decision. I think it’s just not fair, it’s not right, but it is what it is".

