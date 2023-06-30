Former World No. 1 Makes U-turn From Retirement, Set To Make Comeback Ahead Of US Open

A former WTA world no. 1 announced her comeback to the sport by putting out a first-person essay for Vogue on Thursday. This comes three years after she initially announced her retirement from the sport, at the age of 29. Having given birth to her second child in October last year, the star tennis player is now gearing up for a return ahead of the final grand slam championships of the year, the US Open 2023.

The tennis world is currently gearing up for the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, which begins on July 3 at the All England Club. Following the conclusion of the marquee grass court tournament, Tennis action will head to the hard court, building up for the US Open 2023. The aforementioned player is expected to make her return to the court during the Canadian Open in Montreal.

Former world no. 1 Caroline Wozniacki announces her comeback after three years away

Having realized how much she missed the sport in the last few months, 32-year-old Wozniacki took to her official social media handle on Thursday to announce her comeback. She also wrote a first-person essay for Vogue where she revealed details behind her decision to come out of retirement. The former world no. 1 revealed she is expecting the Canadian Open 2023 in Montreal in August to be her comeback event.

“Over these past three years away from the game I got to make up for lost time with my family, I became a mother and now have two beautiful children I am so grateful for. But I still have goals I want to accomplish. I want to show my kids that you can pursue your dreams no matter your age or role. We decided as a family it’s time. I’m coming back to play and I can’t wait,” Woziniacki’s caption read.

It is worth noting that Wozniacki is a two-time finalist at the US Open 2023 and lost to Serena Williams in her most recent final appearance in 2014. Issuing a statement on Thursday, the USTA revealed that the 32-year-old will get a wild card to enter the final major tournament of the year. It is worth noting that Wozniacki spent 71 weeks at the top of the WTA rankings and won a total of 30 titles, including the 2018 Australian Open and the 2017 WTA Finals.