Fran Jones Lauded For Making It To Wimbledon 2021 Despite Rare Abnormal Genetic Condition

British number four Fran Jones is set to be awarded a Wimbledon 2021 wildcard for the outstanding tennis she has played in the past few months despite having an abnormal genetic condition. Despite being told she would never become a professional tennis player in her younger days, she qualified for the Australian Open earlier this year. Jones revealed that the likes of Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams inspired her to play tennis at the highest level.

Fran Jones suffered from balance issues due to a rare condition

Fran Jones was diagnosed with ectrodactyly-ectodermal dysplasia syndrome, a rare condition that causes developmental problems for feet and hands. Jones has just three fingers and a thumb on each hand and seven tones -- three on her right foot and four on her left. As a result, she struggles with her balance and also has difficulties gripping her racket properly.

Fran Jones reveals she is inspired by Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams

In a Zoom call on Wednesday, Fran Jones revealed that she was inspired by Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams because they are "two true champions." Jones admires Nadal's "never say die attitude" on the court and Williams' ability to always push the limits. There is a chance that the Brit could face her idol Serena in the first round of Wimbledon 2021. Meanwhile, the Rafael Nadal Wimbledon return came to a premature end as the Spaniard decided against playing in an attempt to prolong his career. The Wimbledon 2021 date is from Monday, June 28, to Sunday, July 11.

Fran Jones reveals what motivates her despite difficulties she faces because of her rare abnormal genetic condition

Considering the unimaginable challenges Fran Jones would have faced because of her rare condition it reflects her sheer desire, hard work and commitment to reach this far in the professional tennis tour. Jones revealed that she had people who inspired her but it was her self determination that helped her reach this point. Jones said, "You have people you look up to but they shouldn’t be your motivation. You should have your own motivation and you should find that within yourself. So far that’s been hard work, determination. I am human so I’ve had big hurdles that I’ve had to overcome but it’s about pushing myself on a day-to-day basis and making sure the people around me are the right people to help me do that."

Image Credits: LTA/Instagram