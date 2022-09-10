Frances Tiafoe Gives Epic Reaction After Watching Michelle Obama In Attendance; WATCH

Even though Frances Tiafoe lost a nail-biting US Open 2022 five-set semi-final clash to 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz Garfia on Friday, he did win many hearts. The Spaniard defeated the American by a set score of 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (7), and 6-3, in a match that lasted more than five hours.

The match was watched by several famous personalities in the stands, but none were perhaps bigger than former United States First Lady Michelle Obama. Following the conclusion of the match, Tiafoe gave an epic reaction when he was asked about how he felt after realizing that Obama was in attendance.

Frances Tiafoe gives epic reaction in presser

While speaking in his press conference following a five-set thriller with Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, Frances Tiafoe stated that he spotted Michelle Obama in the stands. He added that on one occasion he was worried that he was not able to deliver his best performance against Alcaraz after he missed a return.

"I saw her like 2-1 in the first, kind of turned my head right. She looked at me. Before they announced her and put it on the Jumbotron, I had already seen her. Everybody was pointing at her. I saw her. I think I shanked a return. Yeah, she thinks I'm a bum, can't make a return (smiling)," said the American.

Tiafoe then went on to add that while he had met Michelle Obama before, it was 'crazy' to see her watch his match at the US Open 2022. "Seeing her there was crazy. Obviously, there was a lot of who's whos in there tonight. Obviously, we all know what she means. Crazy. Crazy getting to meet her after. Seen her before, but it's a little bit different circumstance. She sees me and she's actually excited to see me. Yeah, unbelievable. Unbelievable night," explained Tiafoe.

With Tiafoe losing in the semi-final to Alcaraz, the US Open final will now be contested between the Spaniard and Casper Ruud. Both men have the opportunity to claim the world number one ranking for the first time in their careers if they were to beat the other in the final.