Frances Tiafoe Says He Woke Up Knowing He Would 'beat Stefanos' After Stunning Victory

On Monday at the All England Club, Frances Tiafoe stunned the tennis world by beating World number 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to cause one of the biggest upsets of Wimbledon.

Tiafoe did not drop serve through the match as he went on to win what is probably the biggest game of his career. Tiafoe had previously lifted his first grass-court trophy at an ATP Challenger Tour in Nottingham and reached the cinch Championship quarterfinals and added to his year's record of 13 wins and 12 losses.

Ranked no. 57 in the FedEx ATP Rankings the American, Tiafoe took the game to the 3rd seed Stefanos as they played under a closed roof in No. 1 Court. Tiafoe broke Stefanos' serve in their 2nd game and then held on to avoid break-back points and clinch on to his 3-1 lead to serve out the remaining set.

In the second set, the Greek Stefanos went game for game in a very tightly contested set. But with the pressure building up, Tiafoe pushed and made his way to crucial breakpoints and fought back 3 service breaks to eventually clinch the second set.

His momentum carried forth into the third set as he fired a set of winners past Stefanos to begin the set with a break to the good. Stefanos did try to make his way back into the game by pushing the American to three break points and Deuce 10 times. However, Tiafoe did not even flinch as he went on to clinch the most memorable victory of his career.

Tiafoe woke up saying "Yeah, I’m beating Stefanos"

"These are matches I actually love," Tiafoe said. "I play great tennis against high-calibre players. I've beaten high-calibre players. The minimum I want to do is at least give myself a chance to win. I did."

"I woke up this morning like, 'Yeah, I'm beating Stefanos.' It happened. I think believing it when nobody else does is so big."

Stefanos blames lack of grass-court matches

“For sure lack of matches was crucial today. The transition from clay to grass, in my opinion, is probably the most difficult one, if not the biggest challenge in our sport. I just wasn't able to adapt,” said Stefanos. “I obviously didn't want it to be like this, to get to the point where I'm completely out of control."

“There wasn't that same fighting spirit that I usually put out on the court. I would like to see a different me next time. There have been times that I was much more motivated than this. But that's no reason for me not to play well.”

The Greek tennis player has not played since his five-set loss to Novak Djokovic in the final at Roland Garros earlier this month.

Stefanos regrets not playing at any ATP tournament through the month of June

“I was thinking maybe I should have played either Mallorca or Eastbourne. These tournaments would have helped get me in a better shape,” Stefanos admitted. “I would like to pinpoint and say that I have all the qualities and the game to play on grass.

“I kind of started feeling my game a bit better towards the end of the third set. I just wish the match would have started in the third set. I wasn't able to maintain the intensity.”

Tiafoe on the other hand now plays Canadian Vasek Pospisil, who had beaten Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of this year’s Wimbledon.