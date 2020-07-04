Frances Tiafoe Tests COVID Positive Just A Day After Facing Querrey, Bhupathi Lashes Out

Following the Adria Tour massacre, now the DraftKings All-American Team Cup has come under the scanner as World No. 81 Frances Tiafoe has tested COVID-19 positive. The result comes just a day after Tiafoe played the tournament's opening match against Sam Querrey in front of 450 fans. Announcing his COVID-19 test result on Saturday, Tiafoe also stated that he has withdrawn from the All-American Team Cup as well.

In a statement pertaining to Tiafoe's COVID result, the tournament's organizers highlighted that the World No 81 was tested prior/upon arrival in Atlanta and had passed daily temperature tests as well. The organizers added that they have begun deep cleaning and sanitizing the event site, and enacted protocols in place for contact tracing and alerting individuals who may have been exposed.

Unfortunately, I tested positive late Friday for Covid-19 and have to withdraw from the All-American Team Cup special event in Atlanta this weekend. Over the past two months, I have been training in Florida and tested negative there as recently as a week ago pic.twitter.com/DeqR3eBxQo — Frances Tiafoe (@FTiafoe) July 4, 2020

I am scheduled to have a second test early next week, but have already begun the quarantine protocol as advised by the medical staff here in Atlanta. While I’ve been so excited to get back out there, the health and safety of everyone continues to be a top priority. — Frances Tiafoe (@FTiafoe) July 4, 2020

"Following his match, he was showing symptoms and was retested and tested positive. Tiafoe has left the event site and will not participate in the remainder of the event. Upon learning this information, we immediately began deep cleaning and sanitizing the event site, and enacted protocols in place for contact tracing and alerting individuals who may have been exposed. The health and safety of our event participants, staff and attendees are a top priority, and we will continue to diligently enforce all guidelines from local health officials. Christopher Eubanks will replace Tiafoe for the remainder of the event,” All-American Team Cup organizers said.

Bhupathi lashes out

Meanwhile, upon receiving the news, Indian tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi has come down all guns blazing upon the organizers. Taking to Twitter, Bhupathi remarked that the incident is a result of 'when both common sense and logic go out the window.' Bhupathi added that someone with influence and authority needs to step up and say 'what's going on just needs to stop.' The Indian has constantly been advocating against staging tennis events amid the fiasco.

When both common sense and logic go out the window, Someone with some influence and authority needs to step up and say what’s going on just needs to stop.Sure everyone wants a pay day but this is poor leadership all round. “ safety first “ RIGHT!!! https://t.co/1YOjZmZcow — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) July 4, 2020

Adria Tour turns COVID hotspot

The Adria Tour, organized by Djokovic was a charity tournament, was played on June 13 and 14. The event attracted a crowd of around 4,000. Reports also suggested that no social distancing was observed during the tour. The event was cancelled after Viktor Troicki, Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric tested positive for the COVID-19. Apart from the players, Grigor Dimitrov’s coach Chris Gro and Novak Djokovic’s fitness coach Marko Paniki have also tested positive. Novak Djokovic himself and his wife had also contracted the virus.

