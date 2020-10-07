French Open 2020 Djokovic Vs Busta Quarter-final: Where To Watch In India, H2H And Preview

In an epic rematch of the controversial US Open round of 16 duel, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is set to meet 17th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the French Open 2020 quarter-finals. All eyes will be on Novak Djokovic, who is sure to have some unfortunate deja vu as he tries to get past the Carreno Busta challenge once again. Here's how fans can watch the French Open 2020 quarter-final - Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Carreno Busta live in India - and where you can access the Djokovic vs Busta live streaming.

The @atptour Elite 8️⃣



🇷🇸 Djokovic vs. Carreno Busta 🇪🇸

🇷🇺 Rublev vs. Tsitsipas 🇬🇷

🇦🇷 Schwartzman vs. Thiem 🇦🇹

🇮🇹 Sinner vs. Nadal 🇪🇸#RolandGarros — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 5, 2020

Also Read | Nick Kyrgios Mocks Sebastian Korda For 'idol Worshipping' Nemesis Rafael Nadal After Loss

French Open 2020: Djokovic vs Carreno Busta preview

When Novak Djokovic defaulted at the US Open, he was 5-6 down in the first set. Moments earlier, he had failed to capitalise on three set points off Busta's serve when he was 5-4 and 40-0. This obviously frustrated him, and not only did he squander the three set points, but also went on to be broken by the Spaniard. That was the run-up to the moment that led to his disqualification.

Djokovic was undefeated in 2020 before that outing, and has remained undefeated since. He has bullishly pushed past every single hurdle and coronavirus and seems undefeatable this year, but will his US Open memories come back to haunt him tonight? Coming off a record 36th ATP 1000 Masters victory in Rome, Djokovic has had a great clay-court season. He hasn't dropped a single set at the tournament so far. A win here will make him a two-time career Grand Slam winner - a feat only Roy Emerson and Rod Laver have achieved.

For Carreno Busta, this will be a chance to prove that his US Open quarter-final was not a fluke. Busta has made easy work of all his opponents at French Open 2020. He has only dropped one set - against compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut in round three. A win today will mean a second consecutive Grand Slam appearance for the 29-year old - his first at the French Open.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal's Coach Carlos Moya Claims Defending French Open Champion 'not At His 100%'

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Carreno Busta live in India?

Tennis fans in India can watch the French Open 2020 quarter-final, Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Carreno Busta live in India on the Star Sports network. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 HD or Star Sports Select 2 HD. Djokovic vs Busta live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app. The match scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST from the Philippe-Chatrier Court in Paris. The match may be delayed depending on how long the Tsitsipas-Rublev French Open 2020 quarter-final runs.

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Hits Ball Towards Line Judge AGAIN At French Open 2020: Watch

Novak Djokovic vs Busta head to head

This will be the fourth meeting between Djokovic and Carreno Busta. The head to head for the pair currently stands at 3-1 in favour of Djokovic. It is worth noting that Djokovic has never lost to Carreno Busta in a completed match - his one loss in the matchup is the US Open disqualification from earlier this year.

Also Read | Boris Becker Picks Rafael Nadal Over Ex-pupil Novak Djokovic To Win French Open 2020

Image Credits: Novak Djokovic Twitter & Roland Garros Twitter