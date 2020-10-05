French Open 2020 Djokovic Vs Khachanov Round Of 16 Live Stream In India, Preview And H2H

World no 1 Novak Djokovic continued his impressive form at the French Open 2020, having beaten Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galán in the third round on Saturday. Djokovic defeated Galan 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 to set up a Round of 16 clash against Russia's Karen Khachanov on Monday, October 5. The win allowed Novak Djokovic to move clear of Roger Federer in terms of number of wins at Roland Garros.

Following the win in the French Open 2020 third round, Djokovic claimed his 71st Roland Garros win and with that, he now moves to second place on the wins leaderboard at the clay-court Grand Slam championship. Coming into the match against Khachanov, the Serbian will be once again expected to deliver a dominating performance against his Russian opponent.

Djokovic vs Khachanov live streaming: All you need to know about Djokovic vs Khachanov performance so far

Novak Djokovic has had an easy outing in the first three rounds and is yet to drop a set in the tournament so far. The top seed faced first-time opponents in the second and third rounds and has only lost 15 games through three matches as he chases his 18th Grand Slam title. On the other hand, Karen Khachanov has lost two sets in the tournament so far. His last two matches have been stretched to four sets and the upcoming match against Djokovic will not get any easier.

Grand Slam champions Kvitova, Djokovic and Kenin take the stage on Day 9 👇#Roland Garros — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 5, 2020

Djokovic vs Khachanov live streaming: Djokovic vs Khachanov head to head record

The Serbian leads the Djokovic vs Khachanov head to head record before the French Open 2020 clash at 3-1. This will be the first meeting for both the players on the clay surface, having previously played against each other on hard courts.

The previous encounter between these two players was in Dubai where it was Djokovic who beat Khachanov 6-2, 6-2 in the quarter-final stage. Karen Khachanov's moment of glory against Novak Djokovic came back in 2018 when he upset the Serbian in the Rolex Paris Masters final.

French Open 2020: Djokovic vs Khachanov live streaming and Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov live in India

Coming to the French Open 2020 live telecastm the match will be shown on TV for the tennis audience in India. Fans can watch the Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov live in India on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select 2 at 5:45 pm IST. Fans who wish to catch Djokovic vs Khachanov live streaming can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

