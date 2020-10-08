French Open 2020 Kenin Vs Kvitova Semi-final Live Stream In India, Preview, H2H

The French Open 2020 is coming to the business end of the tournament as the stage is set for an exciting semifinal contest. Sofia Kenin and Petra Kvitova all set to battle it out in the women's singles semi-final of the French Open 2020 on Thursday, October 8. While Kvitova has had an easy outing so far, Kenin had to work hard to make her way into the semi-finals. Here is a look at the Kenin vs Kvitova live streaming info and Kenin vs Kvitova head to head record.

Kenin vs Kvitova live streaming: Sofia Kenin and Petra Kvitova's French Open 2020 performances so far

This will be their third time these two players will face each other at Roland Garros. Petra Kvitova made her way into the semi-final of French Open 2020 after defeating Germany's Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-3 in her quarterfinal encounter. Sofia Kenin was stretched to three sets by her compatriot Danielle Rose Collins before she won the match 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

While Kvitova hasn't lost a set in Paris, Kenin has lost a set in all of her matches barring the one in the third round. Kenin and Kvitova are the only women who have reached round four or better at all three of the Grand Slams played in this pandemic-hit year.

French Open 2020: S Kenin vs Kvitova head to head

Coming to Kenin vs Kvitova head to head record, it is Kvitova who leads the head-to-head with S Kenin 2-0. The first time she won vs Kenin was in Miami in 2018. The Russian beat the American 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. The second time Kvitova and Kenin met was in Madrid in May 2019 on clay, where she prevailed 6-1, 6-4. They have not faced off since Kenin became a top-10 player.

Kenin vs Kvitova live streaming and S Kenin vs Petra Kvitova live in India

Coming to the French Open 2020 live telecast, fans can watch S Kenin vs Petra Kvitova live in India on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select 2 at 7:45 pm IST. Fans who wish to catch Kenin vs Kvitova live streaming can logon to Disney+ Hotstar.

Image: Roland Garros / Instagram