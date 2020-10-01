French Open 2020, Novak Djokovic Vs R Berankis: Where To Watch In India, H2H And Preview

World no 1 Novak Djokovic has already hit the ground running at French Open 2020 after handing a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 defeat to Mikael Ymer in the first round. Djokovic will be taking the court on Thursday to play his second round against Ricardas Berankis. Once again, the Serbian will be expected to deliver a clinical performance in the upcoming Novak Djokovic vs R Berankis match.

French Open 2020: All you need to know about Novak Djokovic vs R Berankis match

The Novak Djokovic vs R Berankis match on Thursday will be the third time that these two players will go against each other. Ahead of the French Open 2020, it is the World No.1 who leads the Novak Djokovic vs R Berankis head-to-head record at 2-0, the first being at the US Open in 2013 where he dropped just five games on his way to win. The second meeting was at Cincinnati Masters where Novak Djokovic defeated the same opponent 7-6(2), 6-4 in the Round of 32.

Novak Djokovic has won 31 out of 32 matches in 2020 and yet to lose a completed match this season. On the other hand, Berankis was 0-6 before the start of French Open 2020 but snapped that losing streak against Hugo Dellien of Bolivia in the first round in straight sets. Yet, the Djokovic vs Berankis match is expected to be an easy contest for World No.1.

Novak Djokovic is eyeing his 18th Grand Slam title with the Serbian have won five of the seven major titles to raise his tally to 17 before being disqualified at the US Open for accidentally hitting a line judge with a ball while walking to a changeover. The only man who stands in his way is defending champion Rafael Nadal, who is eyeing his 13th French Open title, which will help him equal Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles.

French Open 2020: Djokovic vs Berankis live stream and Djokovic vs Berankis live in India

Coming to the French Open 2020 live telecast the match will be shown on TV for the tennis audience in India. Fans can watch the Djokovic vs Berankis match on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select 2 from 5 pm IST. Fans who wish to catch Djokovic vs Berankis live in India can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.



