French Open 2020 Rublev Vs Tsitsipas Quarter-final Live Stream In India, H2H And Preview

Day 11 at French Open 2020 promises to be a spectacular evening. In the Men's draw, both quarter-finals will be rematches of recent games. In quarter-final three, Tsitsipas will aim to avenge his Hamburg Open loss to Rublev 10 days ago. In QF-4, Djokovic will take on Pablo Carreno Busta, wanting to avenge his US Open 2020 disqualification. Here's how fans can watch the French Open 2020 quarter-final - Andrey Rublev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live in India - and where you can access the Rublev vs Tsitsipas live streaming.

4️⃣ mouth-watering matches on tap for the last 🎱



Who will be the last man standing? 🏆#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/ou50r8zFs4 — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 6, 2020

French Open 2020: Rublev vs Tsitsipas quarter-final preview

If the past matches between Rublev and Tsitsipas are anything to go by, this French Open 2020 quarter-final will be a cracking duel. Rublev is fresh off a win over Tsitsipas at the ATP Tour 500 Hamburg Open, a clay-court event. Rublev won the encounter 6-4, 3-6, 7-5, which will give him an edge going into the quarter-final today. Rublev has had a great year with respect to Grand Slams - he has made career-best appearances at all three Grand Slams this year.

Rublev advanced to round four at the Australian Open and has made the quarter-finals at the both, the US Open and French Open 2020. If he continues his dominating performance over Tsitsipas, this will be Rublev's first Grand Slam semi-final. The winner of this quarter-final will face the winner of the Djokovic-Carreno Busta quarter-final in the semi-final on Friday.

On the other side, Stefanos Tsitsipas made history by becoming the first Greek to reach the quarter-finals at Roland-Garros. After coming back from two sets to love to win his round one match, Tsitsipas has breezed past all his other opponents at French Open 2020. A win today will propel him to his second Grand Slam semi-final.

How to watch Andrey Rublev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live in India?

Tennis fans in India can watch the French Open 2020 quarter-final, Andrey Rublev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live in India on the Star Sports network. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 HD or Star Sports Select 2 HD. Rublev vsTsitsipas live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm IST from the Philippe-Chatrier Court in Paris. The match will be preceded by two Women's singles quarter-final matches.

Rublev vs Tsitsipas head to head

This will be the fourth meeting between Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the ATP Tour. The two first played each other at the ATP Challenger Tour event in Quimper in 2017, where Rublev prevailed over Tsitsipas in three sets. The current head to head record stands at 2-1 in favour of Rublev.

Image Credits: Roland Garros Twitter