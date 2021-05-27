French Open 2021 Draw: All You Need To Know About French Open 2021 Schedule And Draw

After being postponed for a week, the French Open 2021 will begin on May 30 in Paris, France. Rafael Nadal – looking to bag another Grand Slam title – is going to be the focal point of this tournament. Serena Williams, on the other hand, will look to win her 24th title – tying the record with Margaret Court.

French Open 2021 draw

The Draw for the Roland Garros will be released at 12:00 PM EST on May 27 (9:30 PM IST, 6:00 PM local time, France).

Where to watch French Open 2021 live in India?

Indian fans who want to watch the French Open live in India this year can do so via the Star Sports Network. Additionally, it will also be available to stream on Star Sports via the Disney+Hotstar platform. That being said, the live scores and all other updates will be available via French Open's website and other social media handles. To use Disney+ Hotstar, one will have to choose a subscription plan that suits them.

French Open 2021 schedule: When does French Open 2021 start?

As of now, the qualifying rounds for the tennis tournament are going on and started on May 24. The main rounds, however, will begin on May 30. The Men's singles final will take place on Sunday, while the Women's Singles Finals will be done a day before, as well as the Men's doubles. The main rounds will continue till June 13 and will begin (tentatively) at 5:00 AM EST (2:30 PM IST same day).

May 30 - June 1: 1st Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 2 - 3: 2nd Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 4 - 5: 3rd Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 6 - 7: 4th Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 8 -9: Quarter-Final - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 10: Semi-Final - Women’s Singles; Men’s Doubles

June 11: Semi-Final - Men’s Singles; Final - Women’s Doubles

June 12: Final - Women’s Singles; Men’s Doubles

June 13: Final - Men’s Singles

Why is French Open called Roland-Garros?

The French Open is often referred to as Roland-Garros. While the name is popular, many remain unaware of its origin. In 1927, the French tennis team beat the US in the Davis Cup for the very first time. Later, they decided to have a stadium of their own. While it was being built, they ended up naming the stadium over Eugène Adrien Roland Georges Garros – a World War I pilot.

He was the first one to fly over the Mediterranean and was not a tennis player. Actually, reports add that he played rugby. The stadium's history continues to World War II, where it was used as a concentration camp for six years (1939 to 1945).