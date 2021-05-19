French Open 2021 Gains Traction In India Courtesy Neil Armstrong-themed Promo: WATCH

The 2nd Grand slam of the year, the French Open 2021, is all set to get underway in a couple of days' time and once again all eyes will be set on defending champion Rafael Nadal as he looks to retain the crown he won last year. Nadal will be coming into the tournament following an impressive victory over World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the recently concluded Italian Open. The former World No. 1 won the final in three sets against his Serbian opponent. The victory earned Nadal a 36th ATP Masters 1000 crown, as he equalled Djokovic’s record of most Masters series titles. Djokovic will enter French Open with 18 Grand Slam titles, which is the third all-time highest among men.

French Open 2021 promo video gains fans' attention

Rafael Nadal will not only be looking to retain the crown but also win his 21st Grand Slam title, a feat that no one else has achieved. He is currently tied at 20 Grand Slam titles with his fiercest rival Roger Federer. However, ahead of the much-awaited grand slam tournament, Star Sports released a special French Open video which has certainly caught the eyes of tennis fans.

The video which is titled ‘Where the greatest leave their mark’ – opens with Neil Armstrong’s famous quote when he landed on the moon ‘One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind’ with the voice over explaining how every great journey begins with a single step. It shows a montage of footage from previous tournaments. Here's the French Open 2021 promo video.



French Open dates and French Open live in India

The qualifying rounds of the Grand Slam event will be held from Monday 24 to Friday 28 May and will be followed by the main draw from Sunday, 30 May to Sunday, 13 June. For Indian fans who want to enjoy the French Open live in India, the Star Sports Network will provide French Open live streaming services. For fans who prefer to stream their matches, Star Sports' online platform Disney+ Hotstar will be providing full French Open 2020 coverage in India.

Novak Djokovic admits to having long shot at winning French Open 2021 title

After losing to Nadal in the final of the Italian Open, Novak Djokovic admitted that winning this year's French Open title from Rafael Nadal is a long shot. He admitted that going to Paris gives him a good sensation. He further added, "I actually now started to feel like I actually want to feel on clay. So I think if I manage to play the way I played last night (against Lorenzo Sonego in a three-set semi-final) and today, I think I have a good chance to go all the way in Paris".

Image: Roland Garros / Twitter