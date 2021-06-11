French Open 2021 Men's Singles Prize Money: How Much Will The Winner Receive?

The 2021 French Open men's singles final is set to be an exciting affair, with semi-final 1 seeing youngsters Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas going up against each other and semi-final 2 seeing veterans Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal fight it out for a place in the final. There will be records on the line for all four men on Sunday, as Rafa aims for a 21st Slam, Djokovic for a 19th and Zverev and Tsitsipas for their first. As the French Open final draws closer, we take a look at the French Open prize money for this year and answer the question of "how much will French Open winner earn?"

French Open 2021 men's singles prize money

Despite the huge drop in revenue from ticketing and sponsorship, the French Open 2021 Men's singles prize money is expected to remain almost the same as the amount offered in 2020. The tournament's total prize fund of €34,367,215 should be divided equally among Men and Women's singles and doubles players as well as mixed doubles participants. The amount has seen a reduction of 10.53% from last season, which in itself saw a considerable drop in prize money amount.

Guy Forget, Tournament Director at Roland-Garros stressed the organisation's unending support for lower-level players - a major talking point in the world of tennis, especially now with the pandemic. Ahead of the Slam, Forget said, "In light of the current situation, we are proud to have once again opted for a philanthropic prize fund, which allows us to support the players who have been severely affected by the COVID-19 crisis, financially speaking."

This means that the French Open prize money for singles players who fail to move past Rounds 1 and 2 will not take any hits, with the players at the top bearing the brunt of the cutbacks. This is done to ensure that junior players can actually afford to house themselves and travel around to competitions, as tennis players must pay for their own living costs on the tour. With this in place, early losers in the tournament will take home €60,000 (R1) and €84,000 (R2) respectively.

Meanwhile, from round three onwards, players will take home almost 10% less than what they would have last year, with R3 earning players €113,000, R4 €170,000 and QF €255,000. The biggest cut will be for the semi-final losers - two from Zverev, Nadal, Djokovic and Tsitsipas - who will take home €375,000, which is 11.82% less than 2020. Coming to the French Open final, the runner up of the Slam will take home a hefty €750,000 while the champion will receive €1,400,000 on Sunday.

Image Credits: Roland Garros Twitter