French Open 2021 Organisers Announce Special Brand Tie-up, Fans Excited For More Offers

Postponed by a week due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis the French Open 2021 is set to begin on May 30 from Stade Roland-Garros in Paris, France. The highlight of the 125th edition of the Slam will be Rafael Nadal - 13-time winner and 4-time reigning and defending champion at Phillippe Chatrier - who is looking to become the first man in history to cross 20 Grand Slam titles. The Women's draw will also have the potential for a major record as 23-time Grand Slam champion, Serena Williams, aims to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 titles again.

Lacoste celebrates 50 years of partnership with French Open

The French Open has released a new fragrance to mark a milestone of half a century of partnership with the prestigious Lacoste brand. The unique new perfume, named Roland-Garros L.12.12, is a homage to the long and successful association between the two iconic names. According to the official description, the perfume - created by perfumers Marie Salamagne and Anne Ay - will have hints of citrus fruits, green plants and even the red clay used at the French Open. The bottle will also honour Lacoste with its "petit piqué pattern", the iconic crocodile logo and a copy of René Lacoste’s autograph along with the RG symbol.

French Open live stream and telecast details for India

Beginning on May 30, tennis fans in the country can catch the French Open 2021 live telecast on the Star Sports network. The French Open live stream will be available on the Disney+Hotstar platform as well. Live scores and updates for each of the matches can be found on the social media pages and websites of the French Open. The French Open time in India should be around 2:30 PM IST for morning/afternoon games and around 7:30 for evening games.

French Open schedule

While the schedule for the French Open 2021 has not been announced yet, it is expected that the breakdown will be similar to that of last year. The qualifying rounds of the tournament began on May 24 and will run till May 28. The main draw games will begin on May 30. The Men's singles final will take place, as is customary, on a Sunday, with the Women's Singles finals being wrapped up the day before, along with the Men's Doubles. Here is our tentative French Open schedule for 2021:

May 30 - June 1, 1st Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 2 - 3, 2nd Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 4 - 5, 3rd Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 6 - 7, 4th Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 8 -9, Quarter-Final - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 10, Semi-Final - Women’s Singles; Men’s Doubles

June 11, Semi-Final - Men’s Singles; Final - Women’s Doubles

June 12, Final - Women’s Singles; Men’s Doubles

June 13, Final - Men’s Singles

Image Credits: French Open Twitter