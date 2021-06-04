French Open 2021 Results: Big 3 And Next Gen Progress; Williams, Swiatek Lead Singles

Quick links:
The French Open is heading into an exciting stage after the culmination of round 2 at the Roland-Garros on Thursday. The French Open round 2 results have seen the Big 3 proceed to the next round, meaning that a showdown clash is not far away if the trio can make it past the next round. The Women's singles, unfortunately, saw two contenders walk out, giving veteran Serena Williams the chance to stamp her authority and claim a 24th Grand Slam. Here's a look at the French Open 2021 results and the French Open round 3 schedule.
Kei Nishikori and Daniil Medvedev kicked off round 2 for Men's singles and the duo picked up regulation victories over Karen Khachanov and Tommy Paul respectively. Nishikori will now face off against Henri Laaksonen in round 3, who clinched a win over Robert Bautista-Agut in four sets.
Medvedev meanwhile will go up against Reilly Opelka, who clinched a win in four sets over Jaume Munar. Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tstsipas also progressed to the next round, with wins over Roman Safiullin and Pedro Martinez respectively. Zverev will take on Serbia's Laslo Đere while Tsitsipas will tussle with John Isner, who clinched a straight-sets win over Filip Krajinović.
Rafael Nadal meanwhile continued his dominance on clay as the King of Clay brushed aside Richard Gasquet in straight sets to clinch a win. The 13-time French Open champion will take on Cameron Norrie in round 3, hoping to extend his challenge for the unprecedented 21st Grand Slam title.
Roger Federer meanwhile pulled off a classic comeback to seal his progress, dislodging Martin Cilic in a five-set thriller. The Swiss Maestro was two sets down heading into the fourth set but showed his prowess to set up a clash with Dominik Koepfer in round 3. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic meanwhile also stormed into the next round with a straight-sets win over Pablo Cuevas.
🇧🇾 Azarenka vs. Keys 🇺🇸— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2021
🇷🇺 Medvedev vs. Opelka 🇺🇸
🇳🇴 Ruud vs. Davidovich 🇪🇸
🇺🇸 S. Williams vs. Collins 🇺🇸
On ne sait plus où donner de la tête ce vendredi 📝👇#RolandGarros
World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty had to retire following her struggles with a niggling hip injury handing a walkover to Magda Linette. Youngster Coco Gauff also progressed to round 3 beating Qiang Wang in straight sets, while defending champion Iga Swiatek also sealed her progress with a straight-sets win over Rebecca Peterson. Veterans Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka also progressed, while the likes of Jennifer Brady, Jesica Pegula and Elina Svitolina also sealed progression.