French Open 2021 Results: Big 3 And Next Gen Progress; Williams, Swiatek Lead Singles

The French Open is heading into an exciting stage after the culmination of round 2 at the Roland-Garros on Thursday. The French Open round 2 results have seen the Big 3 proceed to the next round, meaning that a showdown clash is not far away if the trio can make it past the next round. The Women's singles, unfortunately, saw two contenders walk out, giving veteran Serena Williams the chance to stamp her authority and claim a 24th Grand Slam. Here's a look at the French Open 2021 results and the French Open round 3 schedule.

French Open 2021 results: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic clinch wins

Kei Nishikori and Daniil Medvedev kicked off round 2 for Men's singles and the duo picked up regulation victories over Karen Khachanov and Tommy Paul respectively. Nishikori will now face off against Henri Laaksonen in round 3, who clinched a win over Robert Bautista-Agut in four sets.

Medvedev meanwhile will go up against Reilly Opelka, who clinched a win in four sets over Jaume Munar. Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tstsipas also progressed to the next round, with wins over Roman Safiullin and Pedro Martinez respectively. Zverev will take on Serbia's Laslo Đere while Tsitsipas will tussle with John Isner, who clinched a straight-sets win over Filip Krajinović.

Rafael Nadal meanwhile continued his dominance on clay as the King of Clay brushed aside Richard Gasquet in straight sets to clinch a win. The 13-time French Open champion will take on Cameron Norrie in round 3, hoping to extend his challenge for the unprecedented 21st Grand Slam title.

Roger Federer meanwhile pulled off a classic comeback to seal his progress, dislodging Martin Cilic in a five-set thriller. The Swiss Maestro was two sets down heading into the fourth set but showed his prowess to set up a clash with Dominik Koepfer in round 3. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic meanwhile also stormed into the next round with a straight-sets win over Pablo Cuevas.

🇧🇾 Azarenka vs. Keys 🇺🇸

🇷🇺 Medvedev vs. Opelka 🇺🇸

🇳🇴 Ruud vs. Davidovich 🇪🇸

🇺🇸 S. Williams vs. Collins 🇺🇸



On ne sait plus où donner de la tête ce vendredi 📝👇#RolandGarros — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2021

French Open round 2 results: Williams, Azarenka, Swiatek survive, Barty retires

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty had to retire following her struggles with a niggling hip injury handing a walkover to Magda Linette. Youngster Coco Gauff also progressed to round 3 beating Qiang Wang in straight sets, while defending champion Iga Swiatek also sealed her progress with a straight-sets win over Rebecca Peterson. Veterans Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka also progressed, while the likes of Jennifer Brady, Jesica Pegula and Elina Svitolina also sealed progression.

French Open round 3 schedule: Men's Singles

Top half

Novak Djokovic (Ser) (1) v Ricardas Berankis (Lit)

Marco Cecchinato (Ita) v Lorenzo Musetti (Ita)

Matteo Berrettini (Ita) (9) v Soon Woo Kwon (Kor)

Dominik Koepfer (Ger) v Roger Federer (Swi) (8)

Rafael Nadal (Spa) (3) v Cam Norrie (Gbr)

Jannik Sinner (Ita) (18) v Mikael Ymer (Swe)

Diego Schwartzman (Arg) (10) v Philipp Kohlschreiber (Ger)

Carlos Alcaraz (Spa) v Jan-Lennard Struff (Ger)

Bottom half

Alexander Zverev (Ger) (6) v Laslo Djere (Ser)

Kei Nishikori (Jpn) v Henri Laaksonen (Sui)

Casper Ruud (Nor) (15) v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa)

Fabio Fognini (Ita) (27) v Federico Delbonis (Arg)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) (5) v John Isner (USA) (31)

Steve Johnson (USA) v Pablo Carreno-Busta (Spa) (12)

Marcos Giron (USA) v Christian Garin (Chi) (22)

Reilly Opelka (USA) (32) v Daniil Medvedev (Rus) (2)

French Open round 3 schedule: Women's singles

Top half

Magda Linette (Pol) v Ons Jabeur (Tun) (25)

Coco Gauff (USA) (24) v Jennifer Brady (USA) (13)

Sloane Stephens (USA) v Karolina Muchova (Cze) (18)

Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) v Elina Svitolina (Ukr) (5)

Sofia Kenin (USA) (4) v Jessica Pegula (USA) (28)

Maria Sakkari (Gre) (17) v Elise Mertens (Bel) (14)

Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) v Varvara Gracheva (Rus)

Anett Kontaveit (Est) (30) v Iga Swiatek (Pol) (8)

Bottom half

Serena Williams (USA) (7) v Danielle Collins (USA)

Elena Rybakina (Kaz) (21) v Elena Vesnina (Rus)

Victoria Azarenka (Blr) (15) v Madison Keys (USA) (23)

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Rus) (31) v Aryna Sabalenka (Blr) (3)

Tamara Zidansek (Slo) v Katerina Siniakova (Cze)

Sorana Cirstea (Rom) v Daria Kasatkina (Rus)

Polona Hercog (Slo) v Marketa Vondrousova (Cze) (20)

Paula Badosa (Spa) v Ana Bogdan (Rom)

(Image Courtesy: Roland Garros Twitter)